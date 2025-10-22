Le Brocq, 33, joined Erebus last year as a replacement for the Triple Eight-bound Will Brown and has driven its #9 entry the last two seasons.

The Supercars journeyman is expected switch back to Matt Stone Racing – a team he previously drove for in 2022-23.

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan thanked Le Brocq for his efforts. He currently sits 16th in the championship having finished 14th last year.

“Jack has been a valuable part of our team and we’ve all really enjoyed working with him,” Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said.

“As we look ahead to 2026 and beyond, we’re excited about the next chapter for Erebus and the direction we’re heading.

“But right now, our focus is on the job in front of us. We’ll keep racing hard and we’re committed to chasing results together with Jack right through to the end of the 2025 season.”

Erebus is expected to pair its 2025 rookie Cooper Murray with Jobe Stewart next season.

Super2 Series driver Stewart starred on debut in the main game alongside Murray in the recent Enduro Cup, finishing seventh at The Bend and fourth at Bathurst.