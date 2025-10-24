Brown led Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood. The pair were split by 0.0225s at the end of the half-hour session, which was stopped for a dislodged tyre bundle.
Indeed, it was Brown who was responsible for the stoppage, having clipped the tyres at the first chicane.
The stoppage came with just under eight minutes to go, setting up a dash to the flag.
Triple Eight Race Engineering bookended the top three with Brown first and Broc Feeney third.
The #88 Chevrolet Camaro had a moment on its final flying lap, slapping the tyre bundle out of Turn 7 to leave a scar down the left side of Feeney’s car and without either of its wing mirrors.
“You can rewrap cars but you can’t always be fast around this joint, so if I did that coming 20th I’d be pretty disappointed,” said Feeney.
“Having a crack. I’m normally pretty kind to my car but I had about three or four touches of the wall then.
“That last one was a bit bigger than the others. All good. The car is fast. I felt really good out there.
“The last couple of years it has probably taken me a bit to get up to speed, so I’m stoked to roll out strong – just adding a bit of flair to it.”
Feeney SLAMS the tyre wall 🤯
Join all the action from the @BoostAus Gold Coast 500 this weekend in our Live Feed 👉 https://t.co/mDWXIwVczr#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/HMmDNUEwic
— Supercars (@supercars) October 24, 2025
Dick Johnson Racing driver Brodie Kostecki was fourth ahead of PremiAir Racing’s Richie Stanaway.
Chaz Mostert was the lowest-placed Finals Series driver in 14th, eight tenths of a second away from Brown.
Anton De Pasquale was 12th for Team 18. His #18 Camaro suffered gearbox issues, though he didn’t lose too many laps – ending with 13 to his name.
We have a red flag in Practice 1 🚩
Join all the action from the @BoostAus Gold Coast 500 this weekend in our Live Feed 👉 https://t.co/mDWXIwVczr#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/k7cLxPztBb
— Supercars (@supercars) October 24, 2025
There were steering rack issues for Cameron Hill’s #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro that meant the Canberran was out of the saddle early.
Hill ended the session with nine laps to his name in last.
“Unfortunately, there’s something wrong with the steering rack,” said Hill.
“I was just getting a really bizarre feeling as I was going over the kerbs.
“That’s not a nice feeling when you’re coming toward the concrete wall and the steering you don’t know which way it’s pointing.
“Bit of a shame, there’s not a lot of practice, and every lap counts. We’ll try get the rack changed for Practice 2.”
Practice 2 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 is scheduled for 3:25pm AEST.
Results: Repco Supercars Championship Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500, Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Lap
|Diff
|Gap
|1
|1
|William Brown
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.2663
|2
|2
|Ryan Wood
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.2888
|0.0225
|0.0225
|3
|88
|Broc Feeney
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.3792
|0.1129
|0.0904
|4
|38
|Brodie Kostecki
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4137
|0.1474
|0.0345
|5
|62
|Richie Stanaway
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.4456
|0.1793
|0.0319
|6
|55
|Thomas Randle
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4903
|0.2240
|0.0447
|7
|19
|Matthew Payne
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.4935
|0.2272
|0.0032
|8
|99
|Cooper Murray
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5699
|0.3036
|0.0764
|9
|20
|David Reynolds
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.5854
|0.3191
|0.0155
|11
|40
|Cameron Waters
|Tickford Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.5864
|0.3201
|0.0010
|12
|18
|Anton De Pasquale
|Team 18
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:09.7682
|0.5019
|0.1818
|13
|26
|Kai Allen
|Grove Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:09.8147
|0.5484
|0.0465
|14
|25
|Chaz Mostert
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.0855
|0.8192
|0.2708
|15
|8
|Andre Heimgartner
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1037
|0.8374
|0.0182
|16
|9
|Jack Le Brocq
|Erebus Motorsport
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1275
|0.8612
|0.0238
|17
|14
|Bryce Fullwood
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1339
|0.8676
|0.0064
|18
|96
|Macauley Jones
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.1973
|0.9310
|0.0634
|19
|10
|Nick Percat
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.2113
|0.9450
|0.0140
|20
|17
|Will Davison
|Dick Johnson Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.2393
|0.9730
|0.0280
|21
|31
|James Golding
|PremiAir Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.4704
|1.2041
|0.2311
|22
|12
|Jaxon Evans
|Brad Jones Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.5698
|1.3035
|0.0994
|23
|7
|James Courtney
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.7661
|1.4998
|0.1963
|24
|3
|Aaron Cameron
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:10.7685
|1.5022
|0.0024
|25
|4
|Cameron Hill
|Matt Stone Racing
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:10.7974
|1.5311
|0.0289
Discussion about this post