Brown led Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood. The pair were split by 0.0225s at the end of the half-hour session, which was stopped for a dislodged tyre bundle.

Indeed, it was Brown who was responsible for the stoppage, having clipped the tyres at the first chicane.

The stoppage came with just under eight minutes to go, setting up a dash to the flag.

Triple Eight Race Engineering bookended the top three with Brown first and Broc Feeney third.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro had a moment on its final flying lap, slapping the tyre bundle out of Turn 7 to leave a scar down the left side of Feeney’s car and without either of its wing mirrors.

“You can rewrap cars but you can’t always be fast around this joint, so if I did that coming 20th I’d be pretty disappointed,” said Feeney.

“Having a crack. I’m normally pretty kind to my car but I had about three or four touches of the wall then.

“That last one was a bit bigger than the others. All good. The car is fast. I felt really good out there.

“The last couple of years it has probably taken me a bit to get up to speed, so I’m stoked to roll out strong – just adding a bit of flair to it.”

Dick Johnson Racing driver Brodie Kostecki was fourth ahead of PremiAir Racing’s Richie Stanaway.

Chaz Mostert was the lowest-placed Finals Series driver in 14th, eight tenths of a second away from Brown.

Anton De Pasquale was 12th for Team 18. His #18 Camaro suffered gearbox issues, though he didn’t lose too many laps – ending with 13 to his name.

There were steering rack issues for Cameron Hill’s #4 Matt Stone Racing Camaro that meant the Canberran was out of the saddle early.

Hill ended the session with nine laps to his name in last.

“Unfortunately, there’s something wrong with the steering rack,” said Hill.

“I was just getting a really bizarre feeling as I was going over the kerbs.

“That’s not a nice feeling when you’re coming toward the concrete wall and the steering you don’t know which way it’s pointing.

“Bit of a shame, there’s not a lot of practice, and every lap counts. We’ll try get the rack changed for Practice 2.”

Practice 2 at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 is scheduled for 3:25pm AEST.

