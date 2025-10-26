Feeney was the seventh driver on track in the Top 10 Shootout and recorded a 1:09.1986s to knock previous fast man Thomas Randle from the top spot by 0.2012s.

Subsequent Mustang men Matt Payne (whose lap was discounted due to a kerb strike), Chaz Mostert and Cam Waters all fell short, handing Feeney his 15th pole of 2025.

“This one’s really special,” said the Red Bull Ampol Racing Camaro driver.

“I felt like I nearly wrote the thing off at Turn 1 over the kerb and then braked and hit the outside wall, and nearly hit the outside wall out of [Turn] 4.

“But I knew it was pretty good through that first chicane and just tried to manage the rest of the lap.”

Randle will start second ahead of Mostert, Waters, James Courtney, Andre Heimgartner, Aaron Cameron, Kai Allen, Payne and Richie Stanaway.

Payne lost his chance at pole thanks to a kerb strike in the beach chicane.

“It’s tricky around here with the kerbs, it’s difficult to measure how much risk you’re going to take,” he said. “It’s tough, but we’re still in the 10 and we’ve got a fast car.”

Stanaway’s lap was over as soon as it begun – a lock-up at Turn 1 sending him through the chicane.

The Shootout was run in overcast conditions with rain expected to hit the Gold Coast later in the afternoon.

The 250km second leg of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 will get underway from 2:10pm local time.

Four Finals Series drivers – Ryan Wood (13th), Brodie Kostecki (14th), Anton De Pasquale (17th) and Will Brown (18th) – will start outside the top 10 following a dramatic morning qualifying session.