The four-time Bathurst 1000 winner went up the hill in 50.37s on his timed run.

Compatriot Steven Richards was 10th in the 1990 Australian Touring Car Championship-winning Nissan Skyline GTS-R with a 55.73s effort.

The shootout was won by Romain Rumas in the all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning Supertruck, setting a 43.22s in the Pikes Peak monster.

Scott Speed was second in the ‘Project Midnight’ Subaru Impreza WRX rallycross car at 45.03s.

Other notable performances included Jake Hill in the ex-Holden Racing Team VE Commodore. The British Touring Car Championship driver set a 48.35s up the hill.

The Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car was the fastest two-wheel drive car, finishing third with a 46.73s run.

