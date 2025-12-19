Allen, the 2023 Super2 Series winner, was snapped up by the Penrite-backed squad for 2025 having been passed up by Dick Johnson Racing.

The now 20-year-old made the most of it with five podiums en route to fourth in the championship, helping the Ford squad to second in the teams’ standings.

Grove has moved to extend its deal with Allen amid suggestions of an impending deal between Matt Payne and GM/Team 18.

As previously reported, Grove Racing is adamant Payne is contracted for 2027 amid suggestions the driver is being shopped around by his management.

Securing Allen therefore takes on extra importance for the Grove squad, which has risen to become a Supercars powerhouse in the Gen3 era.

Speedcafe understands Allen joined Grove on a three-year deal, which has now been extended by a further two.

“Kai is a generational talent and delivered everything that we could have asked for and more in 2025,” said team owner Stephen Grove.

“He has approached his first Supercars season with humility, determination and a serious hunger to improve every time he gets in the car.

“The team have loved working with Kai and are excited by the possibilities ahead.

“His performances in 2025, have laid a strong foundation for what we believe will be a long and successful career at this level of the sport and we are thrilled by his loyalty and commitment to Grove Racing.”

Allen, who hails from the South Australian city of Mount Gambier but is now based in Melbourne, expressed his excitement over his future with Grove.

“My first season in Supercars was a dream and I am thrilled to be extending my partnership with Grove Racing until 2030,” he said.

“I can’t thank Stephen and Brenton enough for the opportunity and trust that they have instilled in me over the past year.

“The future at Grove Racing is incredibly exciting. The belief, the people and the direction that we are headed in gives me a lot of confidence.

“I feel like we are building something really special and I can’t wait to keep growing together and see where this journey takes us.”

Allen will next season have ex-Ferrari F1 engineer Riccardo Corte in his corner, with Alistair McVean promoted to a new head of performance role.

Other changes at Grove Racing for 2026 include the departure of team principal David Cauchi, who will not be directly replaced.