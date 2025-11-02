Corte will serve as Kai Allen’s race engineer on the #26 Penrite Ford Mustang. That means Allen’s former race engineer, Alistair McVean, will move into the newly-created head of performance role.

Corte joins Grove Racing off the back of 11 years with Ferrari. This year, he was Lewis Hamilton’s performance engineer and worked in other roles alongside the likes of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

“Riccardo’s appointment represents another major step forward for Grove Racing,” said team owner Stephen Grove.

“His 11 years of experience at Ferrari F1, and his work as Lewis Hamilton’s performance engineer earlier this year bring incredible depth and understanding to our program.

“We’re proud to welcome him to the team, and it speaks to the calibre of people we have at Grove Racing.”

Corte held senior positions at Ferrari, working on its simulation department and vehicle dynamics team.

“I’m really proud to be joining Grove Racing at such an exciting time for the team,” said Corte.

“The progress they’ve made in recent seasons is impressive, and the Bathurst 1000 win shows what’s possible with the right people and mindset.

“After 11 years at Ferrari F1, I’m looking forward to bringing that experience into Supercars, helping the team keep pushing forward and maximising every opportunity on track.”

The arrival of Corte means a new role for McVean, who, according to the team, will develop “engineering capability, advance toolchain development, and continue playing a key role in vehicle dynamics” in his head of performance position.

“It’s an exciting step to move into this role and continue shaping the engineering direction of Grove Racing,” said McVean.

“We’ve built strong foundations, and my focus is on refining our tools, processes, and people so we can keep lifting our standards and extracting every bit of performance possible.”

Stephen Grove said McVean’s promotion “recognises his leadership and ensures his expertise continues to guide the growth of our engineering program” while son Brenton Grove hailed McVean’s longevity.

“Al’s technical experience adds an engineering depth that strengthens every part of our program,” said Grove.

“Working alongside Jack, Riccardo, and the wider engineering group, he’ll help ensure our race engineers have the tools, data, and structure needed for consistent excellence.

“This role is a key part of building a sustainable, high-performance foundation for the future.”

The announcement comes just days after it was revealed that team principal David Cauchi would part company.