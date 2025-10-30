Speculation has been rife since the Bathurst 1000 that Cauchi is on the move, something that’s now been confirmed by the Penrite-backed squad.

The news comes shortly after Matt Payne and Garth Tander’s sensational Great Race win, and amid a frantic Finals push for Grove Racing which still has both of its cars in contention.

Cauchi will depart at the end of the season, bringing a four-year stint in team principal role to an end.

He was effectively the first big hire once Stephen and Brenton Grove took total control of the team and has overseen an impressive rise to the front of the grid.

“David has been a huge part of Grove Racing’s growth and evolution,” said Grove Racing CEO Brenton Grove.

“His leadership has helped lay the foundations for the success we’re now building on, and it’s been great to share this journey with him.

“As he prepares for his next chapter, we’re completely supportive.

“He remains a key part of our plans through 2025, and we’ll work closely to ensure the team finishes this year in a manner consistent with his contribution.”

Exactly where Cauchi is headed not yet entirely clear, although he has been very closely linked to a move to Supercars itself.

A draft of the 2026 operations manual does include a new technical role – chief motorsport officer – alongside the General Manager of Motorsport role held by Tim Edwards.

That does suggest a shuffle of the technical department is possibly in the works.

For now, though, Cauchi is simply reflecting on his stint at Grove Racing.

“The past four years with Grove Racing have been some of the most rewarding of my career,” he said.

“To play a part in the team’s growth and to celebrate a Bathurst win together is something I’ll always be proud of.

“After a lot of discussion with Steve and Brenton, I feel the timing is right to take on a new opportunity beyond 2025.

“The team is in a fantastic place and well positioned for the future, and I’m looking forward to finishing the season strongly before starting my next chapter.

“I’m extremely grateful to the entire Grove family for the trust and support they’ve shown me throughout

this journey.”