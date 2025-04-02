Schumacher carried #87 with Brown in 2024, the same number that Brown raced with in Supercars that year.

However, with Feeney coming onboard for the 2025 season, Schumacher has switched to #888 in a nod to the Supercars team.

“We were also given exclusive permission from Triple Eight to run the iconic #888 in conjunction with Will and Broc’s involvement with the team,” said Schumacher.

“So that’s a really nice addition to tie up our 2025 campaign.”

On the eve of the Phillip Island GT Festival on April 4-6, Schumacher unveiled an all-new livery.

A kangaroo silhouette features prominently on the side with a green and gold scheme.

The livery takes inspiration from the iconic 2012 Bathurst 12 Hour-winning first-generation Audi R8 LMS GT3 driven by Darryl O’Young, Christopher Mies, and Christer Jons..

“Last year we celebrated 10 years of Kelso Electrical’s incorporation,” said Schumacher.

“Kelso Electrical’s corporate identity branding is white, green and black, so for the 10-year anniversary we included gold into our brand, which is where the colours for the livery came from.

“I’ve always liked the 2012 Bathurst 12 Hour winning Audi Sport entry featuring the kangaroo on the side and I wanted to rejuvenate the livery, with a modern spin.

“This is where the kangaroo comes from and with the tie-in between the Kelso Electrical 10th anniversary gold, it made for the best Aussie livery.

“With the increased New Zealand presence in GT World Challenge Australia this season and the final round being across the ditch, we thought it was fitting to run an Australian livery circulating at Hampton Downs later in the year.”