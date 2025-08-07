The lawn mower brand will return for this weekend’s Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 and return after the Endurance Cup for the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 and Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

De Pasquale will be backed by DeWalt at the Airtouch 500 at The Bend, the Repco Bathurst 1000, and the season-ending BP Adelaide Grand Final.

Cub Cadet is part of the Stanley Black & Decker brand family alongside DeWalt.

De Pasquale enters the final round of the Supercars regular season in seventh off the back of podiums at the Darwin Triple Crown and Townsville 500.

“The Cub Cadet Chevy looks fantastic,” said De Pasquale.

“It’s a clean, simple design, very similar to our DeWalt livery but the yellow really pops and gives it a fresh identity.

“It looks just like one of their mowers, though I’m hoping I won’t have to test its grass-cutting abilities.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to Queensland Raceway. We haven’t raced there in a while, but I’ve done a lot of laps there in testing.

“We’re working hard at the workshop to roll out strong and lock ourselves into a solid position ahead of the enduros.”

Action at the Ipswich Super440 gets underway on Friday with Practice 1 at 12:05pm AEST and Practice 2 at 2:20pm.