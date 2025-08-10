Feeney survived slippery conditions early and overhauled a trio of cars that benefited from a well-timed Safety Car intervention mid-race to clinch victory in the 63-lapper.

The #88 Chevrolet Camaro came home five seconds clear of Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters in his 300th race, who was among the benefactors of the Full Course Yellow.

Waters in the #300 Ford Mustang climbed 17 spots while third place finisher Kai Allen was third, up 19 positions, in the #26 Grove Racing Ford Mustang.

“I really wanted to win that one, especially here at home,” said Feeney.

“I’ve got a lot of friends and family here, my nan is somewhere here. It was bloody awesome.

“I felt like they threw everything at us then, the weather, that safety car went a lot different than I expected, and to come out in fourth and get straight back to the lead. I’m chuffed.”

Let’s go racing one more time in Ipswich!! Follow the action live with our Live Timing: https://t.co/F4sYFUebMn #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/OEOHYr6YVv — Supercars (@supercars) August 10, 2025

At the end of Lap 1, it was Feeney, who led Ryan Wood, Will Brown, Anton De Pasquale, Brodie Kostecki, Zach Bates, James Golding, David Reynolds, Cameron Hill, and Chaz Mostert.

Just as Lap 3 started, rain began to fall and the spectators reached for their umbrellas and jackets. Cars began tippy-toeing around as the circuit got wetter and wetter.

As the drivers grappled for grip, there was plenty of churn in the order as Kostecki surged to third while Brown and De Pasquale struggled for straight-line traction.

Courtney was the first to blink and take wet tyres. That move didn’t pay dividends and Courtney wobbled off the road at Turn 3. He eventually conceded it was the wrong call and pitted for a second time. The #600 Blanchard Racing Team Mustang finished one lap down.

Despite the inclement conditions, Feeney maintained his lead over Wood while Kostecki battled to keep Brown, De Pasquale, and Bates behind.

Will Davison in the #17 Dick Johnson Racing Mustang copped a five-second penalty for a driving infringement after an incident with the #9 Erebus Motorsport Camaro of Jack Le Brocq.

By Lap 10, the rain had abated. Feeney was three seconds clear of Wood, who was trailed by Kostecki, Brown, De Pasquale, Bates, Mostert, Reynolds, Stanaway, and Golding.

Davison was the first driver to complete his scheduled pit stop on Lap 12 followed by Cooper Murray. Pit stops continued either side of Lap 20. Once Feeney stopped on Lap 27, his advantage over Wood stood at six seconds.

This will be good on the podcast gents! Follow the action live with our Live Timing: https://t.co/mDWXIwVczr #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/JOBN0gNYik — Supercars (@supercars) August 10, 2025

Brown was able to pass Kostecki on cold tyres out of Turn 3 on Lap 22. Behind them, De Pasquale was fourth and Mostert rose to fifth with an undercut. Bates suffered a slow stop and fell to 11th.

The Safety Car was drawn on Lap 30 when Cameron Crick went off at Turn 6 and buried himself in the gravel trap and the pit lane came alive as teams and drivers elected to take their second compulsory pit stop.

Allen, Waters, and Heimgartner hadn’t pitted to that point and occupied first through third. They pitted twice under yellow to fulfil their pit stop requirement. With the benefit of the Full Course Yellow speed limit, they benefited massively.

Once that shook out, Waters was the leader after he leapfrogged Allen in the pits. Heimgartner was third ahead of former racer leader Feeney and Wood. Kostecki, De Pasquale, Mostert, and Golding completed the top 10. Bates was the biggest loser after the pit stop sequence. He was only 16th.

On the Lap 37 restart, Feeney wasted little time getting by Heimgartner at Turn 3 and had Allen shortly thereafter.

There was plenty of action in the mid-pack. Bates was in the wars with Matt Stone Racing’s Cameron Hill, making side-to-side contact on the front straight. For the collision, Hill was given a drive-through penalty.

Moments later, and Hill’s teammate Nick Percat nudged the #888 Camaro off the road and soon enough the wildcard was 24th. Percat was given a 15-second penalty for the incident.

Zach Bates is hit by BOTH MSR cars and he ends up off the road! Follow the action live with our Live Timing: https://t.co/mDWXIwVczr#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/NdSZrsOGEm — Supercars (@supercars) August 10, 2025

Brown’s hopes of a podium were dashed when he was turned into a spin from fifth on Lap 42 thanks to light contact from Wood at Turn 3. For that clash, Wood was given a 15-second penalty.

With 20 laps to go, Feeney put a pass on Waters for the lead at Turn 3. Waters got the switchback at Turn 4 but Feeney blocked and ended that battle in its tracks.

Mostert was the benefactor of Wood’s melee, but he soon found himself in strife with a five-second penalty with an earlier bump-and-run on De Pasquale.

HOW DID THEY AVOID THIS! Will Brown is turned following contact from Ryan Wood. Follow the action live with our Live Timing: https://t.co/mDWXIwVczr #RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/Ogrzx3cE3a — Supercars (@supercars) August 10, 2025

With 11 laps to go, Mostert began his assault on Heimgartner. He looked to have the move done but the BJR driver fought back and held sway.

Finally, with seven laps to go, Mostert got by Heimgartner at Turn 4. The BJR driver couldn’t keep up his valiant defence and ceded position to Payne and Kostecki on the stroke of six laps to go.

All told, it was Feeney who won by nearly nine seconds over Waters. Allen was another two seconds in arrears. Mostert’s penalty dropped him to sixth behind Payne and Kostecki. Wood, meanwhile, was dumped to 22nd.

Supercars returns on September 12-14 for the Airtouch 500 at The Bend.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 Race 3, Queensland Raceway