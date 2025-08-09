The Triple Eight Race Engineering driver led the lion’s share of the race, and had led by seven seconds before a late Safety Car.

Feeney beat Kai Allen in the Penrite Oil-backed #26 Grove Racing Ford Mustang, who scored just his third Supercars podium with a storming drive from eighth on the grid.

Ryan Wood started third and finished third for Walkinshaw Andretti United in the #2 Truck Assist Ford Mustang.

With victory, Feeney took his lead over teammate Will Brown out to an insurmountable 243-point advantage.

The Sprint Cup win means Feeney will automatically progress to the first round of the Final Series, no matter what happens in the remaining races at the Ipswich Super440, The Bend 500, and the Bathurst 1000.

“I didn’t think I was going to worry about it, but on those first few laps it sort of hit me,” said Feeney.

“I knew no matter what, I knew I could wrap it up if I won and got fastest lap. To do that no matter what the other results are is fantastic.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team. To put our name on that trophy is great, those bonus points are going to go a long way.”

There was drama even before the 39-lap race began when fourth place starter Chaz Mostert was forced to pit his #25 Mobil 1 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang with a brake issue. Upon inspection, it was discovered the car had a busted brake line.

Feeney got the jump from pole position but nearly bowled a wide at Turn 2 and opened the door for Brown to mount a short-lived attack.

David Reynolds was the first to fall victim to the tricky condition, dropping from 12th to 25th after he ran the #20 Team 18 Camaro off the road at Turn 4 thanks to light contact from the #55 Tickford Racing Mustang of Thomas Randle. No penalty was given.

Brown made a mistake out of Turn 6 at the end of Lap 1 and that opened the door for Wood and Allen to slip up the inside. The two Ford bumped doors on the run down to Turn 1 and Allen took second spot away.

Allen was the biggest mover of the top 10 runners at the end of Lap 2, up six places from eighth. Further afield, PremiAir Racing’s James Golding made up 10 places to 16th.

Cameron Waters in the #6 Mustang was the next to drop it off the road, this time at Turn 6, and he duly plummeted to 23rd.

Brad Jones Racing driver Andre Heimgarnter was the victim of a right front puncture and pitted the #8 Camaro just a few laps into the race to resolve that issue.

The chaos continued on Lap 10 – this time Dick Johnson Racing’s Will Davison in the #17 Mustang got into the rear of Erebus Motorsport’s Jack Le Brocq at Turn 3 and forced the #9 Camaro off the road. That dropped Le Brocq from 15th to 22nd. Davison received a 15-second penalty for the bump-and-run.

The race settled down into a rhythm as the scheduled pit stops approached for the frontrunners. Feeney led Alen to the tune of more than six seconds while Wood was another second back come Lap 17. Brown and Kostecki sat fourth and fifth respectively.

Wood was the first front-runner to pit on Lap 17 and Allen responded, pitting one lap later to cover the undercut and retain a projected second place.

Moments after Macauley Jones pitted on Lap 20, the #96 Brad Jones Racing Camaro slowed out of the pits with an apparent transaxle issue that prevented him from getting out of first gear. The tema thought they had resolved the issue only to get the car stuck in fourth gear.

Anton De Pasquale suffered one of the slowest stops, taking 48 seconds with an issue on the left rear of the #18 Team 18 Camaro.

Feeney ran long, finally pitting on Lap 27 from the lead. Once the field was cleansed, Feeney led Allen by two-and-a-half seconds. Wood was third, Brown fourth, and Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki fifth in the #38 Mustang.

There was a late dose of drama when Reynolds locked up into the last corner and speared off into the gravel trap after appearing to slip on someone’s oil. At the same time, Mostert lost control of his car and spun in sympathy.

Despite a speedy recovery, the race finished under Safety Car with Feeney at the head of the field.

Race 2 of the weekend is scheduled for 4:10pm AEST, another 39-lapper.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 Race 1, Queensland Raceway