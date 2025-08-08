After the earlier antics in Practice 1 that saw it stopped early, there were no such dramas in an incident-free Practice 2 led by the Chevrolet Camaro duo.

Brown set a 1:08.4927s to sit 0.1419s clear of his teammate.

Ryan Wood improved for Walkinshaw Andretti United to third to be the leading Ford Mustang. He led part of the sessions until the Red Bull rose to the fore.

Brodie Kostecki was fourth for Dick Johnson Racing ahead of Grove Racing’s Kai Allen who made major strides forward between the 30-minute sessions.

James Courtney was sixth for the Blanchard Racing Team while Triple Eight’s wildcard Zach Bates showed promise in seventh.

Macauley Jones (Brad Jones Racing), Anton De Pasquale (Team 18), and Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United) completed the top 10, which was covered by 0.4625s.

“We made a lot of changes,” said Brown.

“We rolled out not too bad, there were just a few things we didn’t like that we were just trying to get on top of.

“Made a few changes that worked, made a few that didnt, but I think we got it all together for the last run there and put a really good lap together.

“I didn’t actually know. I don’t run a time gain/loss, I didn’t know the second lap was going to be faster. I just thought I’d keep up it and see what I come up with and ended up first.

“Absolutely stoked with that.”

The #1 Chevrolet Camaro racer said his car was “gripped up” on the whole.

“It was good everywhere. The car just felt really good in each corner.

“I didn’t feel like I made too many mistakes – maybe at Turn 5 I left a bit on the table by running out all four wheels on the kerb, which just pushed me a bit wide.

“The braking was really good. It’s a lot of hard braking. You’ve really got to get it stopped.”

Brown also took the chance to give a nod to Bates after his solid showing in seventh.

“I actually want to give a shoutout to Zach Bates. For him, seventh in that one, everyone on greens out there, he’s our wildcard this weekend doing a mega job,” said Brown.

“I hope some of the teams look at him for a drive for next year.”

Qualifying for Race 1 gets underway at 9:35am AEST on Saturday.

Results: Century Batteries Ipswich Super440 Practice 2, Queensland Raceway