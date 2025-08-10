Walls led from lights to flag in the #11 Holden ZB Commodore, defeating Tickford Autosport’s Nash Morris in the #222 Ford Mustang. Morris’ teammate Lochie Dalton finished third in the #6 Mustang.

The win ends a drought for Triple Eight in the Super2 Series dating back to 2022 when Declan Fraser took the team’s last win at Adelaide.

“I just love QR, it’s just the best track in the world,” said Walls.

“We really just executed really well today. I’ve had a good car all year and I just haven’t put it together. The team put in so much hard work for this. They really deserve it. I just arrive and have the best race car. What a day.

“I’ve done a lot of racing with Nash. I knew it was going to be pretty tough but I wasn’t scared of it. What’s the worst that can happen?”

While it was a relatively straightforward race at the front of the field, there was plenty of drama behind them.

Brad Jones Racing driver Brad Vaughan was the first retirement with a mechanical issue that reared its head early.

Campbell Logan caused the sole Safety Car intervention when his #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Commodore cried no more at Turn 3 and parked in the gravel trap.

Walls led the field back to green with six-and-a-half minutes to go in the race.

With the field bunched up, there was action aplenty in the final few minutes.

Bailey Sweeny made wheel-to-wheel contact with Eggleston Motorsport’s Cody Burcher, which cast the #33 Blanchard Racing Team Mustang off the road at Turn 5.

He dropped from sixth to 14th and found himself in more strife moments later when Image Racing driver Jobe Stewart tried to slip up the inside at Turn 5.

A light touch from Stewart sent Sweeny into the side of the #53 Image Racing Commodore of Max Geoghegan who wound up touring the gravel trap. Geoghegan finished 18th.

There was more drama when Zach Bates drilled Ayrton Hodson’s #28 Anderson Motorsport Mustang. Bates was given a five-second penalty for the moment, dropping the #1 Eggleston Motorsport Commodore to 19th.

All told, it was Walls who led home Morris to the tune of 0.9s while Dalton completed the podium, a further 2.4s back.

The Super2 Series continues at Mount Panorama on October 9-12 at the Repco Bathurst 1000.

Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Century Batteries Ipswich Super400, Race 2