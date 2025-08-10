Walls led from lights to flag in the #11 Holden ZB Commodore, defeating Tickford Autosport’s Nash Morris in the #222 Ford Mustang. Morris’ teammate Lochie Dalton finished third in the #6 Mustang.
The win ends a drought for Triple Eight in the Super2 Series dating back to 2022 when Declan Fraser took the team’s last win at Adelaide.
“I just love QR, it’s just the best track in the world,” said Walls.
“We really just executed really well today. I’ve had a good car all year and I just haven’t put it together. The team put in so much hard work for this. They really deserve it. I just arrive and have the best race car. What a day.
“I’ve done a lot of racing with Nash. I knew it was going to be pretty tough but I wasn’t scared of it. What’s the worst that can happen?”
While it was a relatively straightforward race at the front of the field, there was plenty of drama behind them.
Brad Jones Racing driver Brad Vaughan was the first retirement with a mechanical issue that reared its head early.
Campbell Logan caused the sole Safety Car intervention when his #2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Commodore cried no more at Turn 3 and parked in the gravel trap.
Walls led the field back to green with six-and-a-half minutes to go in the race.
With the field bunched up, there was action aplenty in the final few minutes.
Bailey Sweeny made wheel-to-wheel contact with Eggleston Motorsport’s Cody Burcher, which cast the #33 Blanchard Racing Team Mustang off the road at Turn 5.
He dropped from sixth to 14th and found himself in more strife moments later when Image Racing driver Jobe Stewart tried to slip up the inside at Turn 5.
A light touch from Stewart sent Sweeny into the side of the #53 Image Racing Commodore of Max Geoghegan who wound up touring the gravel trap. Geoghegan finished 18th.
There was more drama when Zach Bates drilled Ayrton Hodson’s #28 Anderson Motorsport Mustang. Bates was given a five-second penalty for the moment, dropping the #1 Eggleston Motorsport Commodore to 19th.
All told, it was Walls who led home Morris to the tune of 0.9s while Dalton completed the podium, a further 2.4s back.
The Super2 Series continues at Mount Panorama on October 9-12 at the Repco Bathurst 1000.
Results: Dunlop Super2 Series Century Batteries Ipswich Super400, Race 2
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Car
|Laps/Diff
|Gap
|1
|11
|Jackson Walls
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|27 laps
|2
|222
|Nash Morris
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|0.9077
|0.9077
|3
|6
|Lochie Dalton
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|2.4095
|1.5018
|4
|92
|Cameron McLeod
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|3.2002
|0.7907
|5
|55
|Rylan Gray
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|3.8639
|0.6637
|6
|36
|Cody Burcher
|Eggleston Motorsports
|Holden Commodore ZB
|4.4538
|0.5899
|7
|25
|Matt Hillyer
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|6.6962
|2.2424
|8
|35
|Ben Gomersall
|Triple Eight Race Engineering
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7.1702
|0.474
|9
|9
|Cody Gillis
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7.8091
|0.6389
|10
|5
|Reuben Goodall
|Tickford Autosport
|Ford Mustang GT
|8.2658
|0.4567
|11
|17
|Ryan Tomsett
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|10.0631
|1.7973
|12
|54
|Jordyn Sinni
|Eggleston Motorsports
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11.1258
|1.0627
|13
|33
|Bailey Sweeny
|Blanchard Racing Team
|Ford Mustang GT
|15.0458
|3.92
|14
|22
|Mason Kelly
|Kelly Racing
|Ford Mustang GT
|15.1204
|0.0746
|15
|99
|Jobe Stewart
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|15.607
|0.4866
|16
|28
|Ayrton Hodson
|Anderson Motorsport
|Ford Mustang GT
|17.2307
|1.6237
|17
|88
|Bradi Owen
|Eggleston Motorsports
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17.9329
|0.7022
|18
|53
|Max Geoghegan
|Image Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21.7938
|3.8609
|19
|1
|Zach Bates
|Eggleston Motorsports
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DNF
|2
|Campbell Logan
|Walkinshaw Andretti United
|Holden Commodore ZB
|DNF
|80
|Brad Vaughan
|Brad Jones Racing
|Holden Commodore ZB
Discussion about this post