The current forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology for the Ipswich area includes a “shower or two” across Friday and Saturday and a “slight chance of a shower” on Sunday.

Friday practice appears the most likely to be impacted, with up to 4mm predicted for the afternoon and evening.

Supercars will run two 30-minute practice sessions on Friday ahead of Saturday’s twin qualifying and 120km races. The weekend concludes with qualifying and a 200km finale on Sunday.

The championship has not visited Queensland Raceway since 2019, meaning many of the current drivers have not raced in the main game at the venue.

Among them is Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood, who is hoping to capitalise on the variability that rain could bring.

“It’s cool to see QR on the calendar this year, I’ve done a few laps around here in other categories, but this’ll be my first time in a Supercar, I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

“It looks like there could be a bit of rain this weekend, I will definitely be doing a rain dance in the hopes of a wet race, that will shake things up a bit.”

Wood currently sits 10th in the championship, placing him right on the cut-off for the Finals Series that kicks off after the Bathurst 1000.

“We need another clean weekend, we aren’t comfortably in the 10 at the moment so we need to maximise where we can to work our way up the standings,” he added.

The Ipswich Super440 marks the final round of the Sprint Cup, which Broc Feeney is in the box seat to secure.

Supercars teams will prepare for the Endurance Cup with a test at QR on Tuesday, for which the current long-range forecast suggests a “slight chance of a shower”.