Brown’s second pit stop was the subject of a post-race investigation and Motorsport Australia stewards hearing.

The rear wheels of the #1 Red Bull Ampol Camaro could be seen spinning while the car was still in the air.

Brown was found guilty of breaching Rule D11.8.9, which is detailed as follows.

11.8.9 During any Pit Stop, from the time the Car leaves the ground until the Car has returned to the ground, the brake lock mechanism must be engaged, so as the rear wheels do not rotate without the prior approval of the GMM.

11.8.9.1 During any Pit Stop, while the brake lock mechanism is engaged the rear brake pressure must be a minimum of 20 bar.

11.8.9.2 Where the GMM grants such approval, the wheels must stop rotating prior to the Car being lowered to the ground. For the sake of clarity, the rear wheels must not be rotating while the Car is being lowered to the ground.

11.8.9.3 During any Pit Stop, a slight movement of the rear wheels will not, at the sole discretion of the GMM, constitute the rear wheels rotating.

It’s understood Triple Eight representative Mark Dutton’s defence centred around the fact that the brake lock mechanism was engaged and above the minimum pressure.

However, stewards determined a breach occurred due to the fact the wheels did rotate regardless of the line locker.

Brown had taken the chequered flag in 16th place having been spun to the back of the field by Ryan Wood.

The post-race penalty drops Brown from second to third in the championship, falling behind Grove Racing Ford driver Matt Payne.

A detailed explanation of the case is expected to follow.