The pair clashed several times following the mid-race Safety Car in the 200-kilometre QR finale, the first coming at the last corner as Brown muscled past Wood for with place.

Wood then tipped Brown into a spin at Turn 3 which dropped the reigning champion to the back of the field.

The Walkinshaw Andretti United star was subsequently hit with a 15-second penalty for that contact, which dropped him to 22nd in the final standings.

Brown, meanwhile, recovered to 16th.

The clash didn’t end with the chequered flag, though, with a cool-down lap altercation that included Brown flipping Wood the bird, and some panel rubbing.

As for the in-race incidents, Wood was left feeling hard done by with his penalty, given what he considered rough treatment from Brown in the lead-up.

“I felt like we got pretty hard done by,” he told Speedcafe.

“Brown races pretty hard, but felt like I got moved out of the way. I felt like that was pretty average.

“And then a couple of laps later, I didn’t think too much of it, but I got in a bit harder than my normal spot at [Turn 3].

”They just checked up and I just got Brown at the turning point, and unfortunately, turned him around.

“Obviously I’m really sorry to them, but I felt like he shouldn’t have even been in front of me at that point of the race because of what he had done to me at the last corner.”

Brown was adamant that both his initial pass was within the rules, and that the Turn 3 contact from Wood was deliberate.

“I think he kind of deliberately hit me,” Brown told Speedcafe.

“I don’t think he meant for it to completely turn me around, but I guess he’s got that sort of rookie red mist at the end of the day that just comes over him, and he decided to hit me.

“I know I gave him a little bit when I passed him, but at the end of the day, that’s the new racing rules. We’ve been allowed that if you get alongside someone, you can rub them.

“I didn’t get a penalty for it. I think I did a good job for the rules we have to pass him.

“Unfortunately it’s just one of those things, to be honest. I’m not on the bubble to lose out and end up out of the top 10 [in the points]. He’s very close. I think he’s only 20 or 30 points off.

“He could have had a really solid result there, probably fourth place.”