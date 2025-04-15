Supercars champion James Courtney has labelled the Blanchard Racing Team’s performance at the Taupo Super440 “pretty embarrassing”.

On a weekend where the remainder of the Ford fleet showed front-running speed, the BRT Mustangs locked out the back row of the grid for all three races.

The race results weren’t much better, either, with neither Courtney nor teammate Aaron Cameron – who replaced Aaron Love last time out in Melbourne – managing no better than 20th.

“Mate, this is my worst ever in history — easily,” Courtney, who is currently in his 18th and final full-time Supercars season, told the Cool Down Lap.

“Everything could go wrong, went wrong.

“Zero car speed, mechanical failures, just… everything. Pretty embarrassing, from my point of view.

“As a team, definitely, to qualify half a second from the second last row [for the opening race] is embarrassing. So, a lot of soul searching in here needs to be done.

“A lot of money’s being spent by JB [John Blanchard] and Tim [Blanchard] and to get those sorts of results and that sort of performance is embarrassing.”

BRT is firmly at the foot of the teams’ championship standings after three of 13 rounds.

Its poor start to 2025 comes despite off-season efforts to bolster its line-up with new management and engineering staff.

“We’re really struggling at the moment. It was a very challenging weekend,” acknowledged Tim Blanchard.

“I feel like we made some small improvements on Sunday, but it was too little and too late.

“We’ve got a bunch of work to do, and we need a major form turnaround. There is not much time before Tassie but there is still a fair bit we can achieve.”

Supercars returns for the Snowy River Caravans Tasmania Super440 on May 9-11.