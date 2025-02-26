This week it was reported by the Australian Financial Review and Gold Coast Bulletin that Courtney helped broker the sale of former Supercars boss Tony Cochrane’s waterfront property.

It was a case of first in, first served with a deal for the luxury Southport property done on the day of the buyer’s first inspection.

Courtney, who lives on the Gold Coast, works for McGrath Paradise Point.

Featured Videos

The deal was done in-part by Courtney on behalf of the Cochranes and Coastal Broadbeach’s Matt Lanyon, who introduced the buyer to the Supercars champion.

“I introduced the buyer, and James had a relationship with Tony from the V8s,” Mr Lanyon said.

“I had been working with the buyers for a few months on riverfront properties.

“Nothing suited and this one wasn’t in the area they were looking, but the house suited really well.”

Cochrane first purchased the property in 2007 for $6 million and listed it in late 2023 for the first time.

The five-bedroom property, which overlooks the Nerang river, underwent renovations after Cochrane’s purchase.

It also features seven bathrooms, a library, cinema, pool, spa, gym, steam room, a pontoon with jetski docks, and a six-car garage.

“It’s been a really outstanding family home for the past 16 years,” Cochrane said in 2023.

“We’ve raised our three kids here, and we have loved the location, particularly the skyline views over the river at night.

“The house played a leading role in hosting dinners for international Commonwealth Games delegates back in the time when the Gold Coast was competing for that event.”

According to the Australian Financial Review, the sale comes as Cochrane and his wife Thea Jeanes-Cochrane explore international interests.

The pair head up an events business, Cochrane Entertainment.

Cochrane was the Supercars CEO in the mid-2000s through to 2012 and more recently chaired the Gold Coast Suns AFL team, a position he relinquished in 2023.