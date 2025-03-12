The PremiAir Racing Supercars driver is set to compete in the Trans Am rounds at Symmons Plains, Bathurst, Winton and Mallala.

Super2 driver Elliot Cleary will take over the GRM Mustang for the three rounds held at Supercars events: Hidden Valley, The Bend and Adelaide.

“Mallala later in the year will be good,” said Golding.

“I’ve driven there once before in Formula Ford and got a couple wins.

“It’s a fun little technical track, that will be good for the Trans Am cars.”

Though there are very few similarities between the Gen3-spec Supercars and Trans Am stock cars, Golding reckons the supplementary program is beneficial.

“Competing in Trans Am has definitely been a positive for my driving overall, and so to get back in the category this year is pretty exciting,” said Golding.

“The cars are a bit of a handful, so it helps with thinking outside the box to get the lap time.

“It’s definitely more of a relaxed environment, the Supercars world is pretty intense, so it’s good to be with GRM and all the crew there.”

2025 Trico Trans Am Series calendar