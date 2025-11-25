Moffat’s future had been the subject of intense speculation behind the scenes, and now the Supercars veteran of 15 starts in the Bathurst 1000 has confirmed his exit.

Fresh out of full-time driving with Garry Rogers Motorsport, Moffat was picked up by Tickford Racing to join Chaz Mostert in 2019.

Moffat’s best Bathurst 1000 result with Tickford Racing came in 2021 when he finished second alongside Cameron Waters.

“After eight years, my time at Tickford Racing as an endurance co-driver has come to an end,” he wrote.

“There have been some great memories with some great people in that period.

“A Gold Coast 600, two Bathurst podiums and a Sandown 500 podium were amongst the highlights.

“Whilst we didn’t achieve the ultimate goal of winning the Bathurst 1000, I am proud of the work both on and off the track that was put in.

“Thank you to all the mechanics, engineers, tyre technicians, truck drivers, workshop crew, and management personnel for their tireless hard work and effort. Cheers.”

Moffat’s exit leaves a vacancy at Tickford Racing as Thomas Randle’s co-driver.

Tickford Autosport driver and Super2 Series leadar Rylan Gray has been snapped up by Dick Johnson Racing to replace Will Davison in 2026.

Meanwhile, Lochie Dalton is Erebus Motorsport-bound to join Cooper Murray as his co-driver.