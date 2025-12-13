Ojeda joined Mercedes-AMG as a junior driver in 2025, and will retain that status into the new year.

Although his GT3 racing plans for 2026 have not been announced yet, it will no doubt make for a busy year as the 26-year-old competes full-time with PremiAir Racing in the Repco Supercars Championship.

“Happy to announce that I will be continuing with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport as a Junior driver for the 2026 season,” said Ojeda.

“I love being a part of this family and I look forward to creating more memories with the fantastic brand in the future.”

The Sydneysider was one of 13 drivers named by the German marque in its line-up. Lin Hodenius and Tom Kalender have also been named as junior drivers.

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport’s ‘Performance Driver’ line-up includes Ralf Aron, Lucas Auer, Philip Ellis, Maro Engel, Jules Gounon, Maximilian Gotz, Mikael Grenier, Maxime Martin, Fabian Schiller, and Luca Stolz.

“With our driver line-up for 2026, we have set the course for another successful season in international GT racing,” said Stefan Wendl, head of Mercedes-AMG Customer Racing

“The combination of experienced drivers and up-and-coming talents makes our line-up very strong and forms the basis for consistent top performances.

“I would like to express my special thanks to Daniel Morad for his great dedication and commitment this year.”

Ojeda will be back behind the wheel of a Mercedes-AMG GT3 at the Gulf 12 Hour on December 12-14, joining Tigani Motorsport with Brendon Leitch, Sergio Pires, and Marcel Zalloua.

A total of 20 cars are entered in the Gulf 12 Hours, which takes place at the home of the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Gulf 12 Hours is split into two parts, with a break in the middle for a pit lane walk and autograph session.

The first, eight-hour leg of the Gulf 12 Hours begins at 4pm AEDT on Sunday. The second, four-hour leg begins on Monday at 2am AEDT.