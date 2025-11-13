A short social media post confirmed the NASCAR commentator will feature in “various event appearances” and “across the Supercars Championship broadcast” on November 27-30.

Diffey is attending the Adelaide Grand Final as a guest of the event organisers, and has been offered to Supercars to feature in the broadcast.

It is not expected that Diffey will call any Supercars sessions, but will likely feature in between.

Australian-born Diffey resides in the United States, working for NBC Sports.

The former Supercars commentator made a name for himself Down Under before becoming a leading voice for IndyCar and now NASCAR.

“I haven’t been to Adelaide in almost 20 years, so I’m super excited to return to South Australia. A couple of concerts – Lenny Kravitz, AC/DC,” said Diffey.

NASCAR star Austin Cindric also appeared in a video with Diffey, expressing his excitement at visiting Australia.

Cindric will join Supercars, driving a Tickford Racing-prepared Ford Mustang wildcard.

“I’ve never been [to Adelaide] and I’m looking forward to going,” said Cindric.

“There’ll be a race car there with my name on it, so it should be a super fun adventure. A lot going on, not just the race on the race weekend. A lot to look forward to.

“It’s such a cool opportunity. Obviously our season ends here [at Phoenix] and we get to go down there and spend my off-season in such a fun way.

“The series has been super competitive, especially with this next-generation car. It’s been fun for me to watch on the sidelines.”

Cindric is set to arrive in Australia on Friday and attend the weekend’s Sandown 500 before having his first drive of the Tickford Mustang on Monday.