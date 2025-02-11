The Sydney Motorsport Park scheme is the first in what the team promises to be a series of “visually stunning” liveries to come this year.

The Pizza Hut Racing entry is dressed in electric yellow with bright red, white, and black logos.

It will return for the Melbourne SuperSprint at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix before a new look for the third round in New Zealand for the Taupō Super 440.

The team’s partnership with Pizza Hut has brought about some stand-out liveries, featuring collaborations with the Venom movie, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and SpongeBob SquarePants.

“You won’t be able to miss the Pizza Hut car in Sydney, that’s for sure,” said Macauley Jones.

“Pizza Hut is all about being bold, having fun, creating some energy and this livery reflects that. The energy they bring to Supercars is refreshing and something that I love being a part of.

“We’ve had some truly dope liveries in the last two years and I can’t wait to share what 2025 will bring. Fans will froth the 96.

“We have some exciting plans for the rest of the year that I know fans will love. It;s going to be a memorable season.”