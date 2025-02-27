A little more than two decades on from Marcos’ two Supercars titles, Tabitha, 19, will look to further her racing career in Pirtek’s famous colours.

Tabitha’s graduation from Hyundai Excel racing to Formula Ford will see her contest 16 weekends across various series at state and national level.

To celebrate the brand’s 45th anniversary, she will carry #45 this year.

It’ll be a proper family affair with Marcos running the Spectrum-built single-seater for Tabitha.

“To have Pirtek as the naming rights partner on our new Formula Ford and be announced as a Pirtek ambassador is an incredible honour at this stage of my career,” said Tabitha.

“It is also humbling to be carrying the number 45 in Pirtek’s 45th anniversary year.

Tabitha never saw her father race in the iconic 2003 and 2004 schemes but said she understood their significance.

“Obviously I was not even born when dad won the Supercars championships in the Pirtek Falcon for SBR,” she added.

“But that era was a memorable one for Ford fans and there is not a day go by where I don’t see images of that car or have someone want to talk to me about it.”

The teenager has high hopes for her campaign but is putting an emphasis on learning.

“While I want to win like everyone else out there, and that is our goal, no one is pressuring me with unrealistic expectations – within the team or outside of it,” she explained.

“I feel like I am winning by just being out there, learning and being on this journey.

“I also understand that I am a female in what has been regarded as a man’s world, but as far as I am concerned I am just a racer doing everything I can to be competitive.

“I have an enormous amount to learn about all aspects of this sport and that will continue as I take each new step in my career.

“I am incredibly grateful to be in the position where I can go racing with my family and now do that with a first-class sponsor in Pirtek.

“We are already working with the Pirtek team on some wonderful internal and external programs which are teaching me so much about business and relationships.

“It is a pretty special feeling each time I pull on the Pirtek Racing suit or team shirt and I know it brings a bit of a smile to dad’s face.”

The deal has been one a long time in the making, according to Marcos.

“I was constantly reminded that Pirtek would be enthusiastic supporters of Tabitha if she chose to pursue a full-time motorsport career,” he explained.

“But there were several personal hoops we had to jump through before having a serious discussion.

“Tabitha is passionate about the sport, has been prepared to do the hard work in and out of the car over the last couple of years and is not afraid to get her hands dirty and that’s why we are in the position we are today.

“It is quite humbling to see the covers taken off the Pirtek Formula Ford today and to have so many of the Pirtek family on the ground with us.

“We are looking forward to the next chapter in Tabitha’s journey this year, but there are no crazy expectations from any of the stakeholders.

“We want to do everything as professionally as we can for ourselves and our partners, learn more every time we head to the track and ensure we have plenty of fun along the way.”