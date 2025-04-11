Written by Winterbottom with James Phelps and published by Harper Collins, the 352-page book is slated for a September release.

The book release comes after the Supercars veteran retires from full-time racing after he was let go by Team 18 at the end of 2024.

Winterbottom is poised to join Tickford Racing in the Enduro Cup alongside Cameron Waters.

“In sport, people judge you based on your performance – the focus is on the end result – but they don’t see the struggles along the way,” Winterbottom wrote on social media.

“I had a successful 21-year career racing Supercars. When writing this book, I wanted to give more than just the racetrack story.

“I have shared my very personal road to get here, including all the luck, trauma, loss and self-belief.

“My story is unique and was far from easy. I hope this book helps inspire people who have it tough to find strength and determination and to never lose sight of achieving their dreams.”

Frosty can be preordered via Amazon, QBD Books, Audible, Kindle, or Apple Books.