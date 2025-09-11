For Seton, it’s a return to familiar colours having raced with Sherrin Rentals backing during in the Dunlop Super2 Series.

“It’s fantastic to welcome Sherrin Rentals back into the MSR family for this year’s Enduro Cup,” said team owner Matt Stone.

“Their long-standing support of Aaron in Super2 makes this partnership feel very natural, and teaming him up with Cam is a great combination.

“The livery looks incredible and we’re excited to showcase it on track.”

Crick makes his second start of the season after racing with Dormer backing in a solo wildcard at Sydney Motorsport Park at the opening round.

For Seton, it marks a return to Supercars after a hiatus. His last Supercars start was in 2022 alongside Jack Le Brocq at the same team.

“I’m really excited to be back with Sherrin Rentals and Matt Stone Racing – they’ve been such a big part of my journey in Super2,” said Seton.

“To now be back in the Enduro Cup with Cam is something really special. The car is a real head-turner, and I can’t wait to hit the track together.”

Crick added: To be driving in the Enduro Cup alongside Aaron, whose family history in the sport speaks for itself, is a huge opportunity.

“The car looks absolutely awesome, and I can’t wait to roll it out this weekend at The Bend and at Bathurst.”

Crick and Seton broth come from racing families. Crick’s father Rodney was a multiple truck racing champion and made two starts in the Bathurst 1000.

Seton’s father is the well-known Glenn Seton, who won two Australian Touring Car Championship titles in 1993 and 1997 with Ford.

“We are very proud to be supporting Cam and Aaron at Matt Stone Racing,” said Michael Sherrin, Sherrin Group managing director.

“Both come from families with incredible motorsport pedigrees, and we look forward to seeing what they do at the Bend and Bathurst this year.

“The car looks fantastic in the Sherrin Rentals colours, and we can’t wait to see it on the track this weekend.”