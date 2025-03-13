Feeney pipped his Triple Eight Race Engineering teammate Will Brown to the top spot in the first qualifying session by 0.0166s for an all-Red Bull front row for Race 4.

In the second instance, Brown was only fifth while Cameron Hill shone for Matt Stone Racing to nab a front-row start for Race 5.

“Stoked. Two from two is awesome,” said Feeney.

“We were just focusing on ourselves, improved. I still feel like I can do a better job out there. I’m still making some small mistakes.

“The team has done a great job. Looking forward to this afternoon.

“I’ve had a great run here the last few years. I starting to maybe understand why. I just enjoy coming here.

“It’s something Jamie [Whincup] always said to me. You normally go good at the places you really enjoy going to.

“This is just a fantastic weekend. We’ve been good here in the past, so I had full confidence.

“Trying to control my emotions a little bit better this weekend and just go with the flow of everything. So far, so good.

“I’m always pretty vocal. I’m always screaming on the radio. As I’ve said, we’ve been good in the past. I sort of expected to try and come up here and get the job done.

“We’ve done our job so far, but the points come later on today.”

Qualifying for Race 4 was interrupted by a red flag intervention when Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki ran off the road at Turn 1 and buried his car in the gravel trap.

To that point, Grove Racing’s Matt Payne had been the pacesetter but he elected not to venture back onto the track.

In the end, it was Feeney from Brown, Hill, and Jack Le Brocq of Erebus Motorsport. Despite losing his fastest time, Kostecki recovered to fifth ahead of Payne, Richie Stanaway (PremiAir Racing), Andre Heimgartner (Brad Jones Racing), James Golding (PremiAir Racing), and Anton De Pasquale (Team 18).

The rear shock was Tickford Racing’s whose two drivers languished at the bottom of the pile. Thomas Randle was 21st and Cameron Waters 22nd.

Waters ran wide at Turn 8 on his flying lap and pulled into the pit lane. All told, he was one-and-a-half seconds off the pace.

Qualifying for Race 5 was incident-free and ran without much drama.

Feeney headed Matt Stone Racing duo Hill and Percat while Heimgartner stood out for Brad Jones Racing in fourth.

Brown was fifth and Waters bounced back from his horror show to qualify sixth. Stanaway repeated his earlier efforts to end up seventh ahead of Le Brocq, Kostecki, and Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood.

Wood’s teammate Chaz Mostert had a surprisingly low-key afternoon. He was 13th and 15th across the two sessions.

Race 4 of the Repco Supercars Championship is scheduled for 5:50pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying for Race 4

Pos Num Driver Lap Diff Gap 1 88 Broc Feeney 1:47.7192 2 1 William Brown 1:47.7358 0.0166 0.0166 3 4 Cameron Hill 1:47.7531 0.0339 0.0173 4 9 Jack Le Brocq 1:47.8331 0.1139 0.0800 5 38 Brodie Kostecki 1:47.9197 0.2005 0.0866 6 19 Matthew Payne 1:48.0095 0.2903 0.0898 7 62 Richie Stanaway 1:48.0218 0.3026 0.0123 8 8 Andre Heimgartner 1:48.0499 0.3307 0.0281 9 31 James Golding 1:48.1118 0.3926 0.0619 10 18 Anton De Pasquale 1:48.1178 0.3986 0.0060 11 99 Cooper Murray 1:48.2332 0.5140 0.1154 12 10 Nick Percat 1:48.2601 0.5409 0.0269 13 25 Chaz Mostert 1:48.2659 0.5467 0.0058 14 14 Bryce Fullwood 1:48.3274 0.6082 0.0615 15 12 Jaxon Evans 1:48.3520 0.6328 0.0246 16 96 Macauley Jones 1:48.3938 0.6746 0.0418 17 2 Ryan Wood 1:48.5087 0.7895 0.1149 18 26 Kai Allen 1:48.5276 0.8084 0.0189 19 20 David Reynolds 1:48.5602 0.8410 0.0326 20 17 Will Davison 1:48.6281 0.9089 0.0679 21 55 Thomas Randle 1:48.6442 0.9250 0.0161 22 6 Cameron Waters 1:49.2429 1.5237 0.5987 23 3 Aaron Cameron 1:49.4296 1.7104 0.1867

Results: Repco Supercars Championship MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint, Qualifying for Race 5