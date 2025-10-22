Best known for its prowess in karting, the JND squad will make its car racing debut this weekend thanks to a new merger with 6868 Motorsport and Parolin Australia.

That will see Zane Rinaldi running a JND Toyota 86 at the Gold Coast and Sandown this year, while JND’s karting attention will switch to Parolin chassis.

Next year, JND will field four Toyotas – two in GR Cup and two in the Scholarship series.

The deal includes new ownership for JND with Daniel Forkings and Deik Lack joining as co-owners, while Pete Crossingham will take the team manager role.

“JND Racing now has a complete pathway from karts to cars, we feel like we offer everything a driver needs to succeed with a clear pathway,” said Percat.

“We’ll debut in GR Cup this weekend at the Gold Coast with Zane Rinaldi. He’s a good young steerer who runs at the front, so it works well for us to have someone like that in our car.

“And for him, it’s about getting him back on track at short notice with a tight turnaround from Bathurst to the Gold Coast.

“Then next year we’ll have two GR Cup cars running and two to three in the Scholarship Series.

“We’ll try to lock in all our drivers in Scholarship and GR this side of Christmas and hopefully, the plan is one of them will be a driver that’s been running in karts with JND for the past 12 months or so.

“We’ll expand our factory karting team as well. The final number of karts we’ll field in 2026 is not confirmed but it will be somewhere around the 15 mark.

“With our JND karting team we look forward to helping all Parolin drivers across the country and make sure the Parolin kart is strong across the board.”

Percat is set to bring his full-time Supercars career to an end at the conclusion of this season.