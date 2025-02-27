Percat ended the weekend 17th in the standings having failed to trouble the top 10 in any of the three races.

He’ll switch from MSR-005, the Camaro he’s driven since it debuted at the 2024 Sandown 500, into MSR-004, which Cam Crick drove in Sydney as a wildcard entry.

MSR-004 was also the car Percat took wins with at Albert Park and Symmons Plains last year.

“Matt Stone Racing will complete a chassis swap for Nick Percat ahead of Round 2 at the Australian Grand Prix,” confirmed MSR via a statement.

“Due to an undiagnosed driver feel issue within the car over the Sydney weekend, and given the tight turnaround between events — restricting the ability to complete a full diagnosis — Percat will switch into the team’s spare car, MSR-004, for Melbourne.

“This will give the team the opportunity to strip back MSR-005 and investigate the cause.”

Percat was out-qualified by teammate Cam Hill for all three races in Sydney but finished as the top MSR driver on Friday (12th) and Sunday (15th).

The South Australian’s weekend low of a 21st place in the Saturday race followed a 15-second penalty for an opening lap incident.

MSR ended the weekend at the foot of the teams’ championship standings, losing further ground with a post-race points penalty for a pit stop violation on Sunday.