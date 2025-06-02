The #99 Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro will don a primarily black and purple scheme with orange and red flashes.

The team welcomes back electric karting brand PowerPlay for the upcoming round at Wanneroo Raceway on June 6-8.

“It’s great to have a WA-based company like Vibe backing us for Perth,” Murray said.

“Having local support always adds something extra to a race weekend.

“With Dare and PowerPlay involved as well, there’s a lot of energy behind the team and I’m looking forward to making the most of it.”

Erebus CEO Barry Ryan said: “It’s good to have Vibe on board for their home round, with support from Dare and also PowerPlay back as well.

“These are all brands that back young people, back WA, and back our team – and that means a lot.”

Supercars gets underway with two practice sessions on Friday.