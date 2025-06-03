The Tradie Energy-backed Camaro will carry a predominantly pink scheme for the next four Repco Supercars Championship events to promote its creamy soda range.

It’s a departure from the fluorescent yellow livery Reynolds raced with earlier this year to promote the lemon squash energy drink.

“I’ve got a pink car this weekend, it’s a brand-new livery for the creamy soda Tradie Energy flavour, which is always cool and exciting,” said Reynolds.

“It’s very bright, so you won’t miss me on the track.”

Perth marks the fifth round of the Supercars season.

Reynolds sits 17th in the championship while teammate Anton De Pasquale flirts with a Finals Series berth in 12th.

Wanneroo Raceway will feature two 120km races on Saturday and a 200km feature race on Sunday.

“I like going to Perth,” said Reynolds.

“It’s a good track, it’s quite a small track, quite basic, but the elements are quite difficult to get everything correct.

“I’ve had success there in the past. When your car works really well it’s quite easy to turn a fast lap time there.

“Last year we struggled a little bit at the start, but then we got better towards the end of the weekend. So I think we’ve got a good starting base heading over this year.

“We’re back on the new soft tyre. So we’ve gone on the soft tyre, then there’s one run on the super soft and then there’s most of the racing on the soft tyre.

“That’s the tyre gives a bit more grip. So it’s going to be interesting to see where we roll, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Action at Wanneroo Raceway begins on Friday with Practice 1 at 12:05 AWST (14:05 AEST).