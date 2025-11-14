The team announced in the lead-up to the event that it would undergo a double driver change for 2026, with Stanaway and James Golding making way for Jayden Ojeda and Declan Fraser.

However, Stanaway’s tenure lasted just one more event, with the Kiwi benched in favour of Ojeda for the final two events of 2025 at Sandown and Adelaide.

It marks an ungracious end to what is likely Stanaway’s last full-time Supercars opportunity, having landed at the team following a single season with Grove Racing.

“I feel like this year we’ve underperformed in a lot of ways. Next year is going to be a bit of a rebuilding year for us with two new drivers,” said Xiberras at Sandown.

“The reason Jayden has come in early is it’s going to be his first year [in 2026] and to get two races into it this year, I think he’ll be a lot more settled for next year.”

Asked to clarify the circumstances around Stanaway’s sudden exit, Xiberras added: “The way I see it, what’s the point in finishing the year and getting no benefit out of it?

“The focus for us from this point onwards is it’s all about next year. That’s 100 percent the reason.”

Stanaway was signed to PremiAir 12 months ago amid great optimism that the Queensland-based squad would be the place where the Kiwi would finally fulfil his potential.

Asked why it didn’t work out, Xiberras said: “That’s the $64,000 question, isn’t it? For various reasons it didn’t work. It is what it is.”

Ojeda arrives at Sandown following a strong Enduro Cup campaign as a Walkinshaw Andretti United co-driver alongside Ryan Wood.

While next year will mark Ojeda’s first full Supercars season, Fraser is a returnee following a difficult 2023 season at Tickford Racing.

“Declan won Super2 and probably didn’t have an amazing year in his first year in main game. But to win Super2, obviously there’s talent there,” said Xiberras.

“We believe a little bit like James Golding, he had a few years out, we brought him in and I think James has grown.

“Technically I think he won Bathurst. We won’t go down that road, but he’s done really well and I think we can do the same thing with Declan.

“Jayden obviously went on a different path. He also did Super2 but he’s done really well in GT circles and there’s a lot of good noise coming from him.”