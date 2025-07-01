Matt Stone Racing has confirmed it will again field Cameron Crick as a wildcard entry alongside its full-time drivers Cam Hill and Nick Percat.

Crick made his Supercars Championship debut as a wildcard at Sydney Motorsport Park in February and has received sign-off for a second appearance at QR.

He’ll also spearhead the #35 MSR wildcard in the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 Endurance Cup events with a yet-to-be announced co-driver.

“Very much looking forward to an extra sprint round,” said Crick.

“We have been working away in the background to put it together, obviously got some new partners involved and the Queensland race being the last sprint round before the enduros, I think will give me good confidence leading into the enduros.

“It’s also MSR’s test track that I was lucky enough to do a few laps at last year ahead of the enduros, so apart from Sydney, it was probably the best and most fitting sprint round for us to do.”

Crick, 27, will contest four Supercars events this year as part of a diverse racing portfolio that also includes SuperUte, GT4 Australia and production car campaigns.

“I have been spending a lot of time at the MSR workshop the last few weeks,” Crick added.

“They have started to put my chassis back together along with some new partners we now have involved, so it has been important to be here as much as I can and be getting prepared for the enduros.

“We’re already in July and things are going to start to happen pretty quick.

“Obviously after Townsville I’ll be doing those next three rounds in the championship.

“Both my MSR teammates have been really solid so far this year, so I feel like we have got good data and fast race cars leading into an exciting time of the year.”

Triple Eight is expected to this weekend confirm that Zach Bates will also tackle the Ipswich round ahead of his endurance wildcards, bringing the field to 26 cars.