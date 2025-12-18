Earlier this year, organisers confirmed Greg Rust and Richard Craill to lead the broadcast alongside expert talent Ronan Murphy and Andrew Waite.

That has been bolstered by Crehan, who will join the team from Hampton Downs onwards.

That coincides with the first round of the Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Trophy, with events to follow at Taupo, Teretonga, and Highlands.

Crehan will continue in a similar role to her Supercars job, offering insight from the pit lane and paddock. She will also conduct post-race interviews for the major categories.

“I’m really excited to be joining the team for the Repco NextGen NZ Championship’s Summer Series,” Crehan said.

“The series was a huge success in the inaugural year and when Josie Spillane reached out, I jumped at the opportunity to reconnect with former and current colleagues David Tunnicliffe, Rusty and Craillsy.

“New Zealanders are so incredibly passionate about Motorsport and I look forward to being part of bringing that passion to the broadcast.

“Will and Dash will be along for the ride and we are also excited to take on NZ in the summer, which is something we haven’t done before.”

“Crehan will offer her insights from the pit and paddock throughout the broadcasts and will be first on the scene with winners in key categories, including the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship.”

The NextGen NZ Championship will be broadcast live in New Zealand on Sky Sport while Australian viewers can witness the action on Fox Sports and Kayo Sports.

“I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with Riana for many years at Supercars and know what she can add to the broadcast,” said head of broadcast David Tunnicliffe.

“She completes our small but hugely experienced and talented on-air team for January as we step up the broadcast even further to match the huge events in store across four bumper weeks.

“We will produce more than 60 hours of live content going to air in New Zealand, Australia and around the world across the four weekends and adding Riana to the team will add another element to the show.”

2025/2026 Repco NextGen NZ Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – October 31-November 2

Round 2 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11 (CTFROT)

Round 3 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18 (CTFROT)

Round 4 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25 (CTFROT)

Round 5 – Highlands Motorsport Park (70th NZ Grand Prix) – January 30-February 1 (CTFROT)

Round 6 – Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon – February 27-March 1