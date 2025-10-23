The six-round season begins on October 31-November 2 at Hampton Downs Motorsport Park, where GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia will close out their respective seasons.

That weekend will also feature the Toyota Gazoo Racing New Zealand GR86 Championship, Summerset GT New Zealand, TA2 New Zealand Championship, NZ Porsche Series, and Central Muscle Cars.

NextGen NZ Championship head of broadcast David Tunnicliffe said the summer series will give Australian motorsport fans something to watch during the usually quiet off-season.

“The summer ahead stands to be one of the biggest on record and with the amount of Aussie interest, it’s appropriate we’re partnering with Australia’s home of live sport, Kayo Sports, for the first time,” said Tunnicliffe.

“In a quiet time for Australian circuit racing, we’re confident motorsport fans will enjoy the offering from the Repco NextGen NZ championship this summer.

“There will be plenty of familiar names on track plus categories Aussie fans know and love and there will be something for everyone, too.

“We welcome Kayo Sports to the championship and can’t wait to showcase a massive summer of New Zealand Motorsport to fans on both sides of the Tasman – and beyond.”

Coverage of the NextGen NZ Championship will be broadcast in New Zealand on Sky Sport and internationally across Motorsport.tv and YouTube.

2025/2026 Repco NextGen NZ Championship Calendar

Round 1 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – October 31-November 2

Round 2 – Hampton Downs Motorsport Park – January 9-11 (CTFROT)

Round 3 – Taupo International Motorsport Park – January 16-18 (CTFROT)

Round 4 – Teretonga Park – January 23-25 (CTFROT)

Round 5 – Highlands Motorsport Park (70th NZ Grand Prix) – January 30-February 1 (CTFROT)

Round 6 – Manfeild Circuit Chris Amon – February 27-March 1