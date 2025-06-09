The Brad Jones Racing driver lost valuable time in the 83-lap contest after he made a mistake and locked up into Turn 6 on Lap 45.

After picking up dust, dirt, and other unwanted debris, the #14 Chevrolet Camaro had a longer than expected pit stop that put Fullwood down a lap.

The final stanza of the race had Fullwood out of sequence between Stanaway and the two preceding BJR cars of Macauley Jones and Jaxon Evans.

Stanaway went and spoke with Fullwood after the race to express his disappointment.

“It was frustrating too out there with Bryce being a lap down between me and his teammates and wouldn’t get out of the way,” said Stanaway.

“I asked him why he didn’t get out of the way being a lap down. They didn’t put the blue flags out and I am not sure why that happened, but they shouldn’t really have to, it is not great sportsmanship to just sit there.

“I used up so much tyre to get by Bryce and I shouldn’t have to do that when he is a lap down, I was trying to get to Macauley, I wasn’t worried about Jaxon as he had tyres on, but yeah, that was just frustrating.”

Stanway finished 14th in the end, sixth tenths of a second behind Jones at the chequered flag.

Fullwood lamented his mistake. He had been a standout across the weekend, thrice qualifying inside the top 10 at Wanneroo.

“Really tough end to our weekend here in Perth, which has otherwise been quite positive,” said Fullwood.

“It was really cool to qualify fifth into the shootout. We started all the races from ninth this weekend, which was inside the 10 and that was really good for us.

“Unfortunately, I made a mistake in the race. It put us way out of contention of any of any kind of results.

“I’m really sorry to all the boys who worked really hard this weekend, but excited that we’ve got some speed and looking forward to Darwin.”

Supercars takes a short break before returning on June 20-22 for the betr Darwin Triple Crown at Hidden Valley Raceway.