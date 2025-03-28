Wood will join countryman Steve Brooks in an Audi R8 LMS GT3 for the season-opener at Phillip Island on April 4-6.

Brooks has committed himself to the full six-round series, though Wood’s participation is currently limited to the first round.

The pair will race out of the Melbourne Performance Centre stable as a Pro-Am entry.

Wood has GT3 experience, having piloted an Earl Bamber Motorsport-run Porsche 911 GT3 R previously.

“I got a few laps at Phillip Island and it was interesting to get an understanding of how much aero the cars have,” said Wood.

“I’m probably still a little bit fresh to GT3 at the moment, so I’m still working on where I can push, but to be racing with MPC and in one of its Audis.

“They are probably the most successful GT3 team that Australia has. There’s a lot of data and a whole heap of other fast guys that are gonna be under the same banner. That will help my learning curve.”

Brooks is a GT racing regular in New Zealand’s endurance racing scene and made his GT World Challenge Australia debut last year with Melbourne Performance Centre at The Bend alongside Nick McBride.

Wood is optimistic that he’ll be able to return beyond Phillip Island.

“It’s great to be partnered with Steve,” said Wood.

“He is quite new to racing but what he has managed to learn and show in a race car in the first two or three years is pretty impressive, especially for someone that just does it as a hobby.

“I think by the end of the year he should be well amongst the front Bronze rated guys.”

“I’m only confirmed to be in the car for the first round at Phillip Island.

“Steve’s planning on doing the rest of the year but I hope that we can have a good start to the year, get a few trophies and hopefully he invites me back.”

Brooks said he was stoked to have Supercars pedigree in his stable.

“It will be really cool to share the seat with Ryan,” said Brooks.

“I have supported him right from the start of his career and he hit me up for sponsorship earlier this year.

“I said ‘Ryan, I probably got something better for you’ and I kept it under wraps for a while and then said ‘Let’s go and do Phillip Island in GT’.

“I think we’re going to be a great pairing. He’s doing some great driving in Supercars and all the other teams are going to have to watch out. We’re gonna be coming for them!

“I really enjoyed the first round that I did at The Bend last year, so I’m really excited to bring Ryan along with me and, really, just hang out and race with a good bunch of people.”

The Kiwi said he’s already looking forward to the season finale at Hampton Downs, a circuit he knows well/

“It’s going to be great fun racing with a bunch of GT3 cars, especially the first time racing in Pro-Am,” said Brooks.

“I’m usually in the Am class, so competing this year with the fast guys and improving my driving and learning more about some new and exciting tracks is going to be great.

“The only Aussie track that I’ve raced on is The Bend. I did a practice day at Phillip Island earlier this week, but other than that I haven’t done any other laps in Australia.

“My big advantage will be the final round of the championship at Hampton Downs. I’m looking forward to showing everyone up there.

“The others can show me up at the Australian tracks, but when we get to Hampton Downs, I’m going to show them a thing or two.”