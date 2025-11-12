The Red Bull Ampol Racing driver arrives at the Melbourne circuit looking to get back to winning ways, having not scored a victory since clinching the Sprint Cup in August.

Feeney endured a horror run through the Enduro Cup before steadying the ship with a pair of second place finishes behind the rapid Chaz Mostert at the Gold Coast 500.

That enables Feeney to enter Sandown still leading the standings ahead of Mostert, Matt Payne, Cam Waters, Will Brown, Kai Allen and Thomas Randle.

Only four of the seven drivers will progress to the Adelaide Grand Final – either by winning a Sandown race or based on the points standings.

Triple Eight’s Sandown record – which includes wins in 11 of the last 12 races – has Feeney a firm favourite for the weekend, but the man himself isn’t taking anything for granted.

“It certainly has been a good Triple Eight track in the past, but that doesn’t really mean anything going there this year,” he claimed.

“It’s not just sort of bolt in [a set up] and you’ll be right up the front, we’ve got to work pretty hard. We got beaten at the Gold Coast by a faster car, so we’ve got to be better.

“But I think the track sort of suits our style of how we like to set up our cars and I like the track, it’s one of my favourites.

“I won there a couple of years ago (2023), just came up short to Will last year, so it’s been good for Triple Eight the last couple of years.

“It’s going to be pressure on, this Finals Series is heating up. It’s going to be important to win a race, score good points over the two races and put ourselves in a good position for Adelaide.”

The Finals Series format has largely worked against Feeney this year, given he dominated the Sprint Cup.

While much of his points lead was erased over the Enduro Cup ahead of the first points reset anyway, he’d be in a far more comfortable position under the traditional format.

Regardless, Feeney is doing his best to embrace the change.

“It was very hard to know what the Finals was going to be like, but speaking to a lot of people who are watching it, it’s quite exciting,” he said.

“It’s definitely another aspect that gets thrown into the mix, and you see lots of positives and negatives with it, but I think the racing on the [Gold Coast] was really exciting.

“I think that’s only going to get better throughout the Finals so it’s exciting be part of.

“For me, nothing really changes. You just go to the races and you try and win, and if you do that, you’ll go to the next round.”

2025 Supercars Finals Series standings ahead of Sandown 500