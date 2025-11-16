A dramatic Sandown 500 has Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Will Brown and rookie sensation Kai Allen set to face-off in Adelaide at the end of the month.

Mostert secured his place by winning Saturday’s opening 250km leg of the Sandown weekend, leaving three spots to be decided today.

Feeney ensured he advanced with a Sunday race victory that also secured him the top spot on the points table.

Brown started the weekend below the elimination line in fifth but moved to third on Saturday and held that spot with a third-place finish today.

Allen was the beneficiary of Matt Payne’s Sunday misfortune, leap-frogging his teammate for fourth in points after Payne copped steering damage in a costly clash with Cam Waters.

Payne, Waters and Thomas Randle were all eliminated from title contention.

Feeney’s position at the head of the standings after Sandown ensures he’ll start the finale with 5050 points (including a 50-point seeding bonus).

Mostert will start on 5030, Brown 5015 and Allen 5000, with 300 points up for grabs across three races in Adelaide.

Supercars Finals Series standings after Sandown 500