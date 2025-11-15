Chaz Mostert locked himself into the Grand Final thanks to victory in the opening leg of the Semi-Final at Sandown.

Mostert also knocked fourth-place race finisher Broc Feeney from the top of the points standings.

Will Brown was the big mover from fifth into third in the standings after charging from a lowly qualifying position to finish second.

Cam Waters is now below the cut-line having slid from fourth to sixth thanks to a lowly 12th place result.

The six Finals Series drivers below Mostert will again have the chance on Sunday to win their way through to the Grand Final, or qualify on points.

Finals Series standings after Sandown Race 1