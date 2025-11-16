The final SuperUtes race was delayed and then abandoned due to an oil spill in the preceding Touring Car Masters encounter.

Sunday’s 250km Supercars finale has also been delayed by 20 minutes, with a new scheduled start time of 3:40pm local time.

The oil appeared to flow from the #12 Holden Torana of Peter Burnitt, with a significant portion of the circuit – and the pit lane – affected.

Crew members from PremiAir Racing, whose pit box was most heavily impacted by the issue, were seen assisting officials with the clean-up.

Copious amounts of quick-dry ‘oil-eater’ material have been spread around the circuit, which is also wet in places due to intermittent rain.

The SuperUtes field lined up on the grid 15 minutes behind their scheduled start time before a decision was taken not to run the race.

That handed the 2025 SuperUtes Series title to David Sieders, who had entered the race just seven points ahead of nearest rival Adam Marjoram.

The TV coverage broadcast radio communications between category manager Filippa Guarna and Driving Standards Advisor Stephen White as the decision to abandon was taken.

“All the drivers are saying a couple of laps behind the Safety Car, and it should be alright,” said Guarna to White.

“We don’t want to abort this race if we possibly can. Let them fight for the title on track. If we can get a Safety Car start, that might be an option, if we can consider it, please.”

White replied: “I’m really sorry but when that report came in, when you said every single driver says it’s unsafe to be out there, hell broke loose up here, and they’ve gone into panic mode…”

SuperUtes was the last scheduled category prior to the 250km second leg of the Sandown 500, which was set to start at 3:20pm local time.