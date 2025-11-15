The pair were the only two of the title contenders to not book a Shootout berth. Brown is set to start from 15th on the grid while Randle is way back in 22nd.

For Brown, the issue was using two sets of greens to get through the first segment, which prompted a single-run strategy for Q2.

He opted to run early, initially going fastest before hopping out of the car midway through the session.

He then watched on as others improved and he tumbled down to 15th.

“I probably didn’t think at the time that was going to get us through,” he said.

“Just felt like we didn’t put the best laps together, it didn’t feel great. It is what it is. We didn’t have two sets to run in that second one.

“We ran at the start, I thought that would be good, to try and get a tow. We just didn’t do a good enough job.”

Randle, meanwhile, went for a risky single run approach in the first segment and was unable to get a lap together.

“It was just terrible, really,” he said.

“I didn’t maximise that. We elected one run, and I think I just predicted grip and we only had one or two laps to do it. In hindsight, maybe I needed that extra run at the start.

“Anyway, you can’t look back. We’ve got to go for it pretty deep into strategy for the race now. I’m pretty disappointed. I feel like I’ve let everyone down.

“We’ve got a stronger car than that, I’m really annoyed at myself. It’s not good enough.”

Ryan Wood led the way in qualifying ahead of Broc Feeney, Chaz Mostert, Kai Allen, Brodie Kostecki, Anton De Pasquale, Bryce Fullwood, Matt Payne, David Reynolds and Cam Waters.

Those drivers will now battle it out for pole in the Top 10 Shootout.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Penrite Oil Sandown 500, Qualifying