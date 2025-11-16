Feeney largely dominated a dry-to-wet-to-dry Sunday race at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500, staying out of trouble to beat fellow front row starter Anton De Pasquale (Team 18) to the win.

With victory, the Triple Eight driver joined Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Chaz Mostert in the final four alongside Will Brown (Triple Eight) and Kai Allen (Grove Racing).

Brown put on another passing masterclass after another qualifying horror show saw him start 17th, rising to third in another action-packed 81-lapper.

Allen, meanwhile, benefitted from a clash between his Grove Racing teammate Matt Payne and Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters, who were taken out of contention after wheel-to-wheel contact damaged both cars.

Payne and Waters were knocked out of the Finals Series along with Thomas Randle, who finished 13th.

“After the year we’ve had it’s awesome to get another win here today,” said Feeney.

“It’s been since August since we’ve got a win, and the same for Chevy, so it’s awesome to be back on top.

“Stoked we’re in the Grand Final, that’s where we want to be, but just also to get some momentum on our side. Showing we can win races at this time of the year is really important.”

From pole position, Feeney got the holeshot over De Pasquale into the first turn and controlled the first leg of the race. Behind the Feeney and De Pasquale were Chaz Mostert, Ryan Wood, Cameron Hill, Kai Allen, Cameron Waters, Thomas Randle, Matt Payne, and Bryce Fullwood.

Hill’s hopes of a top five finish were dashed when went off at Dandenong Road and whacked the wall. He returned to the pits and wound up finishing 11 laps down.

On Lap 5, entering Turn 1, De Pasquale put a pass on Feeney for the lead. Moments later, rain began to fall. That quickly intensified and the first thoughts of pitting crept in.

Wood pitted out of fourth on Lap 6, but suffered an issue on the front left spindle. The team tried to put several different wheels on the car but couldn’t get one attached. He wound up finishing eight laps down in second-to-last.

While Wood had his dramas, he was followed in by PremiAir’s James Golding, Erebus Motorsprot’s Jack Le Brocq, and Brad Jones Racing’s Jaxon Evans, who all benefitted from pitting early for wet tyres while others stayed out on slicks.

While Wood had his issues, Mostert was forced to stay out. Meanwhile, De Pasquale pitted with Feeney at the end of Lap 7 followed by Finals Series contenders Waters and Payne. De Pasquale pitted on Lap 8 followed by Allen, Brown, and Randle.

Once the pit stops shook out, it was De Pasquale from Feeney, Golding, Fullwood, Waters, Mostert, Payne, Allen, James Courtney, and Brown.

The biggest mover was Golding, who made up 10 positions. Brown also made up eight places to ninth. Fullwood was up six places to sixth.

Brown’s march continued. On Lap 13, he displaced Payne at Dandenong Road and then took Mostert and Fullwood on Lap 15 at Turn 1 and Turn 2 – back-to-back.

On Lap 14, De Pasquale threw the lead away with a mistake at Turn 1, which opened the door for Feeney at Turn 2.

Feeney put a second’s margin on De Pasquale, but there was an even bigger gap back to third – which featured a three-way battle between Golding, Waters, and Brown.

Golding was resilient in defence. Waters tried hard to get by, but was left vulnerable to an attack from Brown who got by on the approach to Turn 1 on Lap 22.

Come Lap 24, Brown got by Golding with an authoritative pass at Turn 4. The PremiAir Racing driver’s good run was undone on Lap 26 when contact with Waters at the last corner popped the right front tyre. Golding finished a lap down in 20th.

As Lap 30 approached, drivers went searching for water to cool their tyres. Feeney led De Pasquale by 1.5 seconds while Brown was 12 seconds off the lead in third having made up 14 positions to that point.

Waters was another three seconds adrift in fourth, followed closely by Fullwood. Mostert was sixth followed by Payne, Allen, Kostecki, and Courtney. Randle, the last of the Final Series contenders, was 13th.

Mostert was the first driver to blink and change to slicks on Lap 36. It was a treacherous first lap as he understeered his way around the first four corners.

Brown followed suit on Lap 38 and was followed by Waters, Fullwood, and Payne.

Brown and Waters returned to the fray line astern. Waters got loose entering Turn 2 and nudged Brown, sending the #1 Camaro off the road. For the clash, Waters was given a five-second penalty.

Fullwood threw his top five hopes away on Lap 40 with a spun in out Turn 3.

Payne displaced Allen for sixth out of Turn 4 and that opened the door for Courtney to blow through into the chicane.

Once those pit stops were complete, Feeney led De Pasquale by two seconds. Mostert was the biggest benefactor, climbing from sixth to third. However, his hard work was undone on Lap 42 when he caught the white line entering Turn 4 and slid off the road into the tyre barrier, dropping to ninth.

Brown need not worry about the impending Waters penalty. On Lap 44, Brown got by into Turn 1 to clinch third.

With 31 laps to go, Payne put a pass on Waters for fourth at Turn 1 – but they both ran wide and banged wheels on the approach to Turn 2. Payne prevailed, but only for a moment. Waters lunged Payne into Turn 4 and they made even hard contact.

That left Payne’s car wounded with steering damage and he fell to eighth while Waters suffered a right rear puncture and was forced to pit.

That fracas gifted fourth place to Kostecki, but a lap later Mostert had the place off him at Turn 1.

Payne began to hemorrhage time and was soon on the outside of the top 10 looking in. On Lap 53, Waters brought his car into the pits and parked his car in the garage. After losing five laps, he returned to the race.

The final stanza of the race was a relatively quiet affair. Payne fell to the back of the lead lap and pitted in a bit to straighten his car’s steering.

With 10 laps to go, Feeney led De Pasquale to the tune of four seconds. Brown began to close in on the second-placed Team 18 driver but stalled out at a one-second deficit.

In the end, the top three were unchanged. Feeney came home four seconds clear of De Pasquale while Brown completed the podium. Mostert was the best of the Ford contingent in fourth ahead of Kostecki, Allen, and Courtney. The top 10 was completed by Fullwood, Reynolds, and Heimgartner.

The Repco Supercars Championship returns on November 13-16 at the BP Adelaide Grand Final.

