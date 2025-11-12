This year, the Sandown 500 moves away from the single, 161-lapper. Instead, there will be a pair of 250km races – each 81 laps.

The win-and-you’re-in exists for the remaining seven Finals Series drivers, who can book their spot in the final four at the Adelaide Grand Final if they win either race at the Sandown 500.

The ledger has been reset to 4000 points for the Sandown 500, with first through seventh given bonus points based on the Gold Coast 500 performance.

Triple Eight’s Broc Feeney comes to the Sandown 500 atop the standings with 4150 points. He’s trailed by Chaz Mostert (4120 points), who won both Surfers Paradise races for Walkinshaw Andretti United. Grove Racing’s Matt Payne (4096 points) has slid one place to third.

Just above the elimination line is Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters (4078 points), who sits in a precarious position with Triple Eight’s Will Brown (4066 points) the first driver below the cut-off.

Kai Allen (4057 points) is sixth for Grove Racing while Tickford Racing’s Thomas Randle (4048 points) squeezed into the second round of the Finals Series in seventh.

Supercars Finals Series points entering Sandown 500

Pos Num Driver Teams Points Gap +/- 1 88 Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering 4150 0 2 25 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 4120 30 +5 3 19 Matthew Payne Grove Racing 4096 24 -1 4 6 Cameron Waters Tickford Racing 4078 72 0 Elimination line 5 1 Will Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 4066 84 -2 6 38 Brodie Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing 4057 93 -1 7 18 Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 4048 102 +1

When is the 2025 Sandown 500?

The 2025 edition of the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 takes place on November 14-16 at Sandown Raceway.

What is the Sandown 500 weather forecast? (Via BOM)

Friday (November 14) – Partly cloudy, 19 degrees, 25 percent (low) chance of at least 1mm

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower, most likely in the evening. Light winds becoming south to southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon.

Saturday (November 15) – Shower or two, 21 degrees, 25 percent (low) chance of at least 3mm

Partly cloudy. Medium chance of showers, most likely in the morning. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. Light winds becoming south to southwesterly 15 to 20 km/h during the day then becoming light during the evening.

Sunday (November 16) – Showers increasing, 19 degrees, 50 percent (medium) chance of at least

4mm, 25% (low) chance of at least 10mm

Partly cloudy. Very high chance of showers. Light winds becoming westerly 15 to 20 km/h during the day.

How long is each race at the Sandown 500?

Each Supercars race at the Sandown 500 is 250km, consisting of 81 laps of Sandown Raceway.

2025 Sandown 500 Supercars sessions (AEST)

Friday, November 14

Practice 1 – 1:30pm–2:00pm (30 minutes)

Practice 2 – 3:55pm–4:25pm (30 minutes)

Saturday, November 15

Qualifying – 11:50am–12:20pm (1×12 minutes, 1×10 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 12:40pm–1:10pm

Race 1 – 3:20pm (81 laps)

Sunday, November 16

Qualifying – 11:20am–11:50am (1×12 minutes, 1×10 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 12:10pm–12:40pm

Race 2 – 5:20pm (85 laps)

2025 Sandown 500 track schedule (AEDT/local)

Friday, November 14 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 8:15 8:35 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Practice 8:45 9:30 Porsche Sprint Challenge 0:45 Practice 9:40 10:00 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Practice 10:10 10:20 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 10:25 10:45 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 1 11:00 11:15 V8 SuperUtes 0:15 Qualifying 11:30 12:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge 0:30 Qualifying 12:10 12:30 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Qualifying 12:40 12:50 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 12:55 13:15 TGRA GR CUP 0:20 Practice 2 13:30 14:00 Supercars 0:30 Practice 1 0:05 Practice Starts 14:15 14:35 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 14:33 Race 1 14:45 15:10 Porsche Sprint Challenge 1 lap after 15:08 Race 1 15:20 15:40 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 15:38 Trophy Race 15:55 16:25 Supercars 0:30 Practice 2 Saturday, November 15 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:05 9:20 TGRA GR CUP 0:15 Qualifying 9:30 9:50 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 9:48 Race 1 9:55 10:05 Supercars Events 0:10 Entertainment 10:15 10:40 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 10:38 Race 2 10:50 11:35 Porsche Sprint Challenge 1 lap after 11:33 Race 2 11:50 12:02 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 30 12:10 12:20 Supercars 0:10 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 30 12:25 12:35 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 12:40 13:10 Supercars 0:30 Qualifying – Part 3 – Race 30 TTSO 13:15 13:30 Supercars Events 0:15 Entertainment 13:35 14:00 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 13:58 Race 1 14:10 14:35 Porsche Sprint Challenge 1 lap after 14:33 Race 3 15:20 Supercars 81 laps or 1 lap after 17:13 Race 30 – 250km Sunday, November 16 Start Finish Category Duration (h:mm) Session 9:20 9:40 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 9:38 Race 2 9:50 10:20 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 10:18 Race 2 10:25 10:35 Supercars Events 0:10 Entertainment 10:45 11:05 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 11:03 Race 3 11:20 11:32 Supercars 0:12 Qualifying Part 1 – Race 31 11:40 11:50 Supercars 0:10 Qualifying Part 2 – Race 31 11:55 12:05 Supercars Events 0:10 Demonstration 12:10 12:40 Supercars 0:30 Qualifying Part 3 – Race 31 – TTSO 12:55 13:20 TGRA GR CUP 1 lap after 13:18 Race 3 13:25 13:40 Supercars Events 0:15 Entertainment 13:45 14:05 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 14:03 Race 3 14:15 14:35 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 14:33 Race 4 15:20 Supercars 81 laps or 1 lap after 17:13 Race 31 – 250km

How to watch the Sandown 500 on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Sandown 500 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all three days.

There is no live, free-to-air coverage of the Sandown 500. The Seven Network will have race highlights.

How to live stream the Sandown 500 in Australia

The Sandown 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

How to watch the Sandown 500 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Sandown 500 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Sandown 500 TV broadcast start times (AEDT)

Friday, November 14

Foxtel/Kayo – 12:30pm

Saturday, November 15

Foxtel/Kayo – 9:00am

Sunday, November 16

Foxtel/Kayo – 9:15am

Will there be live updates from the Sandown 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session of the Sandown 500 thanks to Mobil 1.

Sandown 500 ticket details

Tickets for the Sandown 500 are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates at Sandown Raceway. See official Supercars websites or Ticketek for more details.

2025 Sandown 500 support categories

Supercars will be supported by Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes, Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge, and Touring Car Masters.

Will the Toyota Supra Supercar be at the Sandown 500?

Toyota’s new Supra Supercar will not feature at the Sandown 500.

Sandown 500 qualifying lap record

Jack Le Brocq, Erebus Motorsport Chevrolet Camaro (2024) – 1:08.2772

Sandown 500 race lap record

Will Brown, Triple Eight Chevrolet Camaro (2024) – 1:08.6615