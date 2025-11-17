The #6 Monster Mustang driver was effectively in a must-win position going into the 81-lapper, having entered the second leg of the Sandown Semi-Final sixth in the standings.

Waters threatened the podium, but faded in the final third of the race to the point where he came under attack from Grove Racing’s Matthew Payne.

The #19 Penrite Mustang launched an attack with 31 laps to go at Turn 1 before Waters returned serve and made contact with Payne, which badly damaged both cars.

That was the climax to a bruising day for Waters, who earlier clashed with PremiAir Racing’s James Golding and Triple Eight’s Will Brown – the latter earning him a five-second penalty.

Waters foreshadowed his guns blazing drive, and Nash said he was happy with how his Ford star approached the race.

“It’s not just a cliche, but we spoke to the team this morning about inspiring them for the day,” Nash told Speedcafe on Sunday evening.

“You’re always wanting to be further down the system in any racing you do. We’re pretty united, we’re very consistent with what we do again.

“We had the two cars in the top 10. Cam was out there and fighting to the bitter end.

“There’s no just, ‘oh well, we’re not quite there’. He was fighting. I think that’s what we’re about.”

Waters’ clash with Brown raised eyebrows across the board with plenty of conjecture over the validity of the penalty.

Waters nudged Brown entering Turn 2, which spat the #1 Red Bull Ampol Camaro off the road.

There were, however, some claims that Brown was already headed for the grass run-off.

“It was light as,” said Nash of the nose-to-tail contact.

“Both those cars were going in hard. We didn’t feel that Will was going around the corner regardless.

“They replayed it over and over and obviously Cam did quite a soft tap in the right-rear. I don’t call that a penalty.

“That’s what they’re all doing out there. They’re racing hard now, especially with Finals. So, bring it on – as in, the cars are going to have to touch.

“I felt Will’s car wasn’t going around the corner anyway, regardless. He was just going in hard too. So to whack a five-second for that, I thought that was a bit harsh.”

Waters didn’t agree with the decision but said he had to respect the call from the stewards.

“I was pretty dirty on that,” said Waters.

“I thought I was beside him and saw his right-front locked before I even had any contact, so I thought he was going off on his own before I even got there.

“I was pretty upset about that one, but it is what it is. I’m not the officials and I have to respect what they say. It doesn’t always go your way.”

Brown conceded he had to take to the grass, otherwise he would have copped a bigger hit from Waters and would have likely spun.

“It was just at that point that if I turned in, I was going to get sent. So I just went through the grass,” Brown explained.

“But I understand Cam’s racing to get through to the top four as well.”

Waters was eliminated from the Finals Series along with his Tickford Racing teammate Thomas Randle and Grove Racing’s Matthew Payne.