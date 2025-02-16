Led by last year’s champion Will Brown, the cars travelled from the Sydney CBD across the Cahill Expressway before parking below the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s champion Brown headlined the star-studded line-up including Bathurst 1000 winners Brodie Kostecki (Dick Johnson Racing) Chaz Mostert (Walkinshaw Andretti United), and Nick Percat (Matt Stone Racing).

Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters, Grove Racing’s Matt Payne, and new Team 18 recruit Anton De Pasquale were also in attendance.

The cars were parked with the Sydney Opera House and CBD skyline behind them for media opportunities, including a live cross on Network Seven’s Sunrise.

It’s the first season launch of its kind for Supercars on such a scale, with the cavalcade of cars led by a police escort.

“That was very special, it was awesome,” Waters said, speaking on Weekend Sunrise.

“Cool to obviously go over the bridge in the Supercars to launch the season. Racing here [at Sydney Motorsport Park] will be pretty awesome. What an amazing spot.”

Brown was chuffed to be part of the launch but said he would have liked to go slightly faster than the pedestrian speeds.

“I’ve driven some cool places but to drive over the Sydney Harbour Bridge this morning was pretty cool, that’s for sure,” said Brown.

“Unfortunately, it was pretty slow though. It would have been cool if we were up to speed and doing some skids or something. All in all, it’s pretty cool.

“I did try to take it in. Like I say, it’s pretty cool to be able to do this today.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howards hailed the landmark occasion.

“The Sydney Harbour Bridge is one of the most recognisable landmarks in the world, and there is no better way to launch our 2025 season than by showcasing our incredible race cars in the heart of the city,” Howard said.

“The Thrifty Sydney 500 will mark the start of a landmark season for Supercars, with new regulations, a Sprint Cup, an Enduro Cup, a Finals Series, and a packed calendar of thrilling racing ahead.”

Come Wednesday, February 19, on-track action will begin with the official pre-season test at Sydney Motorsport Park. The Supercars will have a day off before the first race of the year on Friday, February 21.