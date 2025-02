Reynolds challenged Shirvington to the race a week ago, which was broadcast on Sunrise.

Shirvington, 46, made the men’s 100 metre semi finals at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and was a bronze medalist at World Championship level.

The 30-metre race was won by Reynolds after Shirvington’s leading foot fell just short of the start-finish line.

Featured Videos

“I hope I don’t get that bad a start tonight,” joked Reynolds.