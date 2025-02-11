McLeod has made the switch between seasons from PremiAir Racing to Kelly Racing, where he’ll join Mason Kelly.

It marks a return for the 20-year-old, who began his Supercars journey in the Super3 Series with the Kellys.

Naming rights sponsor Stroud Homes has followed McLeod to his new team, taking prominence on the doors and bonnet.

In a rather unique look, the Ford Mustang features a zebra on either side and stripes.

“It’s great to confirm that Stroud Homes has upped the ante for our 2025 attack on the Super2 Series,” said McLeod.

“Stroud Homes has been a great supporter of mine over the past two years.

“They have really stepped up this year and I will be aiming to get the car as far up the front of the field as I possibly can.

“On The Move Caravans has also been with me for my Supercars journey, which makes it really cool to have some great supporters stay on the ride with me.”

McLeod will have renowned engineer Wally Storey at his side for the season.

“We’re back at Kelly Racing after being with them in Super3 in 2023. We won a lot of races then and we’re keen to pick up where we left off,” McLeod added.

“We are here to win, and the Kellys have shown that they are very competitive. I’m really looking forward to having my first drive tomorrow to get comfortable ahead of the season.”

McLeod has already cut plenty of laps this year, racing int he 24H Series in a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

THe young gun will test at Winton Motor Raceway on Wednesday.