On Lap 40 of 52, the pair went side-by-side through Turn 9. Replays showed Murray on Feeney’s outside, skipping over the kerb and through the gravel.

Murray drove across the nose of Feeney, taking the #88 Camaro to the run-off. That opened the door for Chaz Mostert to take what would eventually become third place in the #25 Mustang.

Feeney and Murray continued to go side-by-side through the final turn, and that ended with Murray spinning off Feeney’s front bumper.

Featured Videos

At the time, the #99 Camaro was out of sequence and still needed to make his second compulsory pit stop.

“We struggled a bit at the start,” said Feeney.

“We sort of came back towards the end at the second stint, and then in the last stint, we were just running around in a comfortable third and was passing someone who was pretty much three-quarters of a lap down, out of sync and just completely ran me off the road.

“Just got caught up in someone else’s incident.”

DRAMA BETWEEN FEENEY & MURRAY 💨 Follow all the action from the Thrifty Sydney 500 with our Live Feed here 👉 https://t.co/qyu6AAgclo#RepcoSC #Supercars pic.twitter.com/InvlkGtmap — Supercars (@supercars) February 23, 2025

Murray labelled the clash an “unfortunate incident” for which he was given a 15-second penalty.

Feeney eventually finished fifth after a spirited battle with Dick Johnson Racing’s Brodie Kostecki that reached its climax with a pass around the outside at Turn 5 by the #38 Mustang.

“It [the crash] dropped me back to fourth and then the rain came and dropped back another spot,” said Feeney.

“It probably should have been another podium today except for someone’s stupid mistake at the end of the day and cost me quite dearly.

“I’m just hoping to have a little bit more luck at the next couple of rounds, I’ve just had a couple of things not go my way.”

Feeney started all three races from second place and wound up with finishes of 14th, second, and fifth.

Race 1 was blighted by a puncture, Race 2 he was in a photo finish with Cameron Waters, and Race 3 was ultimately undone by the tangle with Murray.

“To be honest, myself and Will, compared to the rest of the field have got what felt like quite a big margin, and we’re able to pull away from the rest of the field,” said Feeney.

“But then Cam’s got that advantage again on us, so we’ve got a fair bit of work to do.

“He was super strong here. But I’ve got no doubt once we get into the year a bit more, we’ll be a bit more competitive.”