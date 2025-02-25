After the 2025 season opener at Sydney Motorsport Park, the Tickford Racing driver stands atop the pile with 315 points.

He maximised every opportunity, winning all three races. He was the quickest too, nabbing all three five-point fastest lap bonuses.

It’s a stark contrast to a year ago, where he left the season-opening Bathurst 500 with just 96 points and languished in 20th.

“Obviously Bathurst last year was very poor for us, everything was going wrong,” said Waters.

“I was sick, we were slow, we had spindles break, and that really helped us work out what we really could do better and what we needed to change.

“Across that three-month period after Bathurst last year we worked really hard and improved our package and from the second half of last year we were really competitive.

“I think that’s what set us up this weekend, to be honest.”

While there were smiles for Waters, the same couldn’t be said for every driver.

Richie Stanaway suffered the biggest year-on-year fall.

He was fourth at the end of round one at Bathurst with Grove Racing in 2024; a torrid debut with PremiAir Racing that included an engine failure meant he left Sydney in last.

David Reynolds also suffered a massive slump. The Team 18 driver was fifth leaving Bathurst a year ago on 192 points but leaves Sydney down in 22nd with just 61 points.

Anton De Pasquale’s switch from Dick Johnson Racing to Team 18 has already paid dividends. He left Bathurst down in 19th but walked away from Sydney in seventh.

Brad Jones Racing driver Jaxon Evans may have finally found his feet. He was 22nd after Bathurst but has started 2025 off strong in 13th.

2025 Supercars Drivers’ Championship standings (After Sydney 500)

Pos Driver Team Points 1 Cam Waters Tickford Racing 315 2 Will Brown Triple Eight Race Engineering 255 3 Chaz Mostert Walkinshaw Andretti United 250 4 Broc Feeney Triple Eight Race Engineering 216 5 Matthew Payne Grove Racing 212 6 Thomas Randle Tickford Racing 182 7 Anton De Pasquale Team 18 179 8 Brodie Kostecki Dick Johnson Racing 174 9 James Golding PremiAir Racing 139 10 Andre Heimgartner Brad Jones Racing 137 11 Jack Le Brocq Erebus Motorsport 133 12 James Courtney Blanchard Racing Team 116 13 Jaxon Evans Brad Jones Racing 101 14 Ryan Wood Walkinshaw Andretti United 92 15 Will Davison Dick Johnson Racing 91 16 Cameron Hill Matt Stone Racing 89 17 Nick Percat Matt Stone Racing 84 18 Bryce Fullwood Brad Jones Racing 83 19 Macauley Jones Brad Jones Racing 78 20 Kai Allen Grove Racing 76 21 Cooper Murray Erebus Motorsport 66 22 David Reynolds Team 18 61 23 Aaron Love Blanchard Racing Team 59 24 Cameron Crick Matt Stone Racing 55 25 Richie Stanaway PremiAir Racing 42

As far as the teams’ championship goes, Tickford Racing enjoyed a massive year-on-year upswing too.

This time last year, they were only seventh in the teams’ championship and now they lead it.

Walkinshaw Andretti United felt the pain of a disaster debut at Bathurst for Ryan Wood. They were ninth after the 2024 season opener but sit third with the first round of 2025 run.

Matt Stone Racing suffered the biggest year-on-year fall from third to 12th.

The results in Sydney won’t have a massive impact on the pit lane order heading to the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix with no pit stops.

Perhaps the biggest impact will be on qualifying, with Tickford Racing the first on track and Matt Stone Racing going out last.

2025 Supercars Teams’ Championship standings (After Sydney 500)